Stagecoach performs U-turn on plan to scrap return tickets in Wales

Stagecoach has performed a U-turn on their plans to scrap return tickets in Wales which could have seen passengers pay more for their journey.

This month, the UK Government rolled out a new price cap for bus journeys meaning single tickets would be capped at a maximum of £2, removing the need for returns.

Stagecoach announced plans earlier this month to scrap return tickets in Wales too even though the UK Government funded price cap is only available in England.

In a Tweet, Stagecoach said they would be removing return tickets for adult fares to prepare for a new simpler payment system set to be rolled out this year.

Alarming

Fibromyalgia charity Fibro Support Wales said the decision was “alarming” and requested Stagecoach provide details as to what consultations had been made with passengers and stakeholders about the planned changes.

A letter was also sent to Stagecoach from Gerald Jones MP who said: “I am incredibly concerned at the impact this will have upon a great many people in our communities, especially given that we’re in the midst of the country’s worst cost of living crisis.”

The MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney pointed out in the letter that removing return tickets would see a bus journey from Fochriw to Merthyr Tydfil increase from £6.40 to £7.60.

On Twitter this morning, Stagecoach South Wales announced a U-turn on the plans and said: “Due to the feedback we have received, we have decided for now not to remove return tickets.”

No change

A further statement from Stagecoach spokeperson said: “We have confirmed changes to our day, week, month and Xtra tickets from 29 January. There is currently no change to single and return ticket prices.

“We will provide any updated information to our customers via our usual communication channels.”

