Stained glass windows from historic chapel mounted in university ‘without listed building consent ‘

Stained glass windows from an historic chapel were mounted in Bangor University without listed building consent.

The university had been gifted the J Dudley Forsyth designed windows by the custodians of the Grade II listed Ebeneser Chapel at Newborough on Anglesey.

The windows had been commissioned by Newborough-born businessman Sir John Prichard-Jones (1841-1917).

He had pursued a successful business career in North Wales and London, and had donated funds for the construction of Prichard-Jones Hall at Bangor University and the Prichard-Jones Institute in Newborough.

The windows had been installed on a first floor corridor adjacent to the Prichard-Jones Hall of the Main Arts Building in the university.

The university has confirmed the windows are now on temporary display pending approval of the application.

“The stained glass windows feature religious themes and commemorate John Prichard Jones’ family members.

One memorialises Richard Prichard Jones (1830 -1910), John’s brother, with a red dragon at the bottom.

Another honours Reverend William Jones (1833-1911), a minister at Ebeneser Chapel, depicting a sailing ship at the bottom and coat of arms.

The plans state that work had begun in December, 2021, ahead of the chapel’s subsequent sale “to safeguard them for future generations”.

“In anticipation of this change of use the chapel had sought to donate the windows to the University of Bangor with the intention that they be displayed publicly.”

As part of the work, the windows were fully refurbished “at a cost to Bangor University of £27,837” the application stated.

But it noted “both works, the removal and installation were carried out without Listed Building Consent”.

Anglesey County Council has now received an application for “retrospective Listed Building Consent for the removal of internally mounted stained glass windows (2no.) for display at Bangor University”.

The application has been made by Wayne Jones, of Bangor University, through agent Matt Osmont, of Donald Insall Associates Ltd.

The windows had been in the south-west side of the chapel building originally a Methodist chapel and formally known as Capel Uchaf, on Chapel Street.

Established in 1785 it underwent restorations in 1835, followed by two major rebuilds in 1861 and 1881.

The current chapel, dating from 1881 and was designed by Bangor architect Richard Davies.

The documents also describe how the windows creator J. Dudley Forsyth (1874-1926) was “a renowned artist and stained glass designer”.

“Forsyth’s other works can be seen in places like Westminster Abbey, the dome of the Baltic Exchange, the National Maritime Museum, and the National Gallery.”

Newborough-born Sir John Prichard-Jones 1st Baronet (1841–1917), is also described in the planning details as “a self-made Welsh businessman, best known for his role in the London department store Dickins & Jones”.

“He began as a draper’s apprentice and rose through the ranks in the retail world, eventually becoming a partner in the store.

“He supported workers’ welfare, profit-sharing, and education, and contributed generously to Bangor University. He founded the Prichard Jones Institute in Newborough, a community centre with cottages for the elderly. Prichard-Jones was made a baronet in 1910 and died in 1917 following an accident.”

A spokesperson for Bangor University said: “The windows are on temporary display pending approval of this application. In terms of the history, the windows were once part of Ebeneser Presbyterian Chapel, Newborough and were commissioned by Sir John Prichard-Jones who also commissioned the windows in the Main Arts Building.

“Sir John Prichard-Jones commissioned the renowned painter, sculptor, and stained-glass artist, J Dudley Forsyth (1874-1926) to create these works.”

