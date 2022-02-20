Standby for Storm Franklin: further storm misery for Wales as Met Office issues new warnings

Storms Eunice and Dudley have made way for the next incoming storm which has been named Storm Franklin.

As the Met Office issues another round of flood warnings and severe weather alerts across Wales, the country braces itself for more heavy rain and strong winds.

The latest warnings issued for today and Monday come after widespread damage and power outages caused by strong winds as Storm Eunice swept across Wales on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, increasing to amber tomorrow, across Wales that comes into effect at noon on today, warning that the country can expect to be hit by wind gusts of up to 70mph, with the latest weather warning expected to last until 3pm on Monday, while the north coast of Wales faces a separate warning until Monday lunchtime.

⚠️THIRD storm of the week has just been named. This is Storm Franklin… pic.twitter.com/QSaq4eV8Km — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 20, 2022

Travel on some roads and railway lines continues to be disrupted with speed limits in place on the M4, and once again, the M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions.

The A465 Heads of The Valleys Road is also closed in both directions following an accident at Merthyr Tydfil.

Disruptions

Great Western Railway has warned of disruption to its services, while according to Transport for Wales (TfW) numerous trains have already been cancelled or delayed today.

An update on the operator’s website said: “Storm Eunice aftermath will continue today and into Monday 21st February and is likely to lead to significant disruption, with train services being delayed and cancelled to keep you safe. Please check before you travel.”

Natural Resources Wales has issued flood warnings and alerts across Wales, warning that flooding should be expected in several areas along the River Severn in Powys as well as the possibility of flooding around the Welsh coast, on the River Dee in Wrexham and Denbighshire, the Usk estuary in Newport and the River Wye estuary in Monmouthshire.

What to expect on Sunday, February 20

Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.

Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.

Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas that have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.

