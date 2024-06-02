Starmer accused of engaging in a ‘cynical battle’ with the Tories over immigration

Keir Starmer has been accused of engaging in a “cynical battle” with the Tories over “who can appear tougher on immigration”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts made the comments in response to Keir Starmer’s claim published in the Sun on Sunday that “a future Labour government will bring down net migration”.

The Labour leader’s migration plan will be part of the party’s manifesto, and will include passing laws to ban law-breaking employers from hiring foreign workers and to train more UK workers.

Sir Keir also hit out at successive Conservative governments for promising but failing to cut numbers but declined to name a target level for migrant numbers, or a timeline for the plans.

Cynical

Ms Saville Roberts said: “Labour and the Tories are engaged in a cynical battle over who can appear tougher on immigration.

“Both parties want to portray restricting migration numbers as the remedy to low pay and sub-standard employment conditions. But all evidence shows that the way to improve pay and working conditions is to boost funding for employment training, skills and opportunities.

“Scapegoating migrants is a political sleight of hand, benefiting no-one.

She added: “Plaid Cymru wants an immigration system that works for Wales. Migration policy should be devolved in order to create a Welsh visa system and a Welsh Migration Advisory Service to plug skill gaps and shortages.

“This would enable us to continue to be an outward-facing country that is attractive for business and research and innovation, and that prioritises our needs as a nation.”

Promise

Speaking to The Sun, the Labour Party Leader said: “Read my lips – I will bring immigration numbers down.

“If you trust me with the keys to No 10 I will make you this promise: I will control our borders and make sure British businesses are helped to hire Brits first.”

He added: “This is a changed Labour Party back in the service of working people.

“That means not just talking about sky-high migration but acting on it.”

He said the 685,000 migration number is “the second highest on record” and “it’s got to come down”.

“I’m not going to duck the challenge.”

