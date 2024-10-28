Starmer appoints Blair and Brown aide as new No 10 political director
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed a former aide to Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as his new political director.
Claire Reynolds will be in charge of liaising with MPs across the Parliamentary Labour Party as the Prime Minister takes a series of unpopular decisions he says are needed to fix public services, as first reported by The Guardian.
Senior role
Overhaul
A Labour source said: “We couldn’t have someone better qualified than Claire to be leading relationships between No 10, the Labour Party and our politicians.
“Claire’s been a candidate, councillor, adviser and organiser, building a fantastic network across the party, and she has supported hundreds, particularly women, to achieve their full potential in the party.”
Mrs Reynolds…a husband and wife government…
“liaising with MPs across the Parliamentary Labour Party as the Prime Minister takes a series of unpopular decisions” – so is this basically being some kind of enforcer to assist the Chief Whip?