Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Starmer appoints Blair and Brown aide as new No 10 political director

28 Oct 2024 2 minute read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Brechfa Forest West Wind Farm, a clean energy site in Pencader, south Wales. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed a former aide to Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as his new political director.

Claire Reynolds will be in charge of liaising with MPs across the Parliamentary Labour Party as the Prime Minister takes a series of unpopular decisions he says are needed to fix public services, as first reported by The Guardian.

Senior role

The director of the Labour Women’s Network has been credited with helping 100 female candidates win seats at the general election and will now take on a senior role in Downing Street.Ms Reynolds is married to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and previously worked in Number 10’s political office under prime ministers Sir Tony and Mr Brown. She will be paid by the Labour Party.

Overhaul

The appointment is part of a wider overhaul of Sir Keir’s Downing Street operation after the replacement of his chief of staff Sue Gray with former campaign manager Morgan McSweeney.Ms Reynolds will take over from one of Mr McSweeney’s two new deputies, Vidhya Alakeson, who until the reshuffle had been political director.

A Labour source said: “We couldn’t have someone better qualified than Claire to be leading relationships between No 10, the Labour Party and our politicians.

“Claire’s been a candidate, councillor, adviser and organiser, building a fantastic network across the party, and she has supported hundreds, particularly women, to achieve their full potential in the party.”

 

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

Mrs Reynolds…a husband and wife government…

0
Reply
Mawkernewek
Mawkernewek
5 minutes ago

“liaising with MPs across the Parliamentary Labour Party as the Prime Minister takes a series of unpopular decisions” – so is this basically being some kind of enforcer to assist the Chief Whip?

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.