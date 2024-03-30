Starmer faces Labour unease over use of Union flag in election campaign
Labour’s use of the Union flag is “definitely detrimental” in areas with large ethnic minority populations, an MP has warned amid unease about the party’s campaign material.
Under Sir Keir Starmer the flag has played a prominent role in Labour campaign material and appearances by the leader as he stresses the party’s patriotic values.
But a Guardian report said the Labour leader was facing discontent from some of the party’s elected representatives over freepost election leaflets “plastered with Union Jacks”.
Concerns were reportedly raised at recent meetings of the party’s black, Asian and minority ethnic group at Westminster and also by London members of the parliamentary Labour Party.
One MP said: “We are all really proud of our country but this can be a complex issue for some communities and we have to navigate that more carefully.
“For a lot of communities we are talking about colours that are associated with the National Front or another far-right group.”
The MP said using the flag might be “great” to target the “hero voters” the party needs to switch from the Tories, but there should be “segmented branding” with different material used in other areas.
Another MP told the Guardian: “I can see how it would work in some places but it’s definitely detrimental in university towns, and in heavily Bame (black, Asian and minority ethnic) seats.”
A councillor on the south coast of England told the newspaper: “I’ve seen boxes of the leaflets being piled up because activists don’t want to give them out.”
The Guardian said a video sent out to activists and organisers said the flag “dominates” the party’s election branding, along with “Labour red”.
Abdi Duale, a member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee said: “Britain’s strength is in its diversity and our communities are hugely proud of our nation and its flag.
“Labour is running a proudly progressive and patriotic campaign that celebrates all our communities and that includes using our flag.”
But Labour’s opponents seized on the Guardian’s story.
Conservative Party deputy chairman Jack Lopresti said: “Sir Keir Starmer claims to have changed the Labour Party but no matter how much he wraps himself in the flag, he can’t even stop his candidates from doing Britain down.
“The Conservatives are the party of Great Britain and will never be ashamed of our flag.”
Reform UK’s deputy leader Ben Habib said “this tells you everything you need to know about the hijacking and breaking of our wonderful country” and Labour “should be ashamed of itself”.
Problem is the Tory party, aka Far Right Party of the Uk will seize on anything to belittle Labour. This will get dirty, have any opposition party got anything to counter the hate coming their way. Tory party is dying on its feet and will lash out.
Not just the ‘Far Right’. There is a centre/centre-right/moderate right within Labour, and should be. Such people like the Union Flag too. Problems for Labour are (1) they split on issues like this and (2) renders them muddled in a Welsh context. Nothing’s changed for over 100 years
Connotations of the flag will cause a lot of issues this election, but mainly because it will be gamed that way. I try to look past the game but it is in evidence even here. Don’t vote for them because they display the flag but we will allow the other lot to remain in who also worship the flag.
This is what I am seeing here.
The Guardian isn’t a Tory supporting newspaper and the criticism it’s reporting is coming from Labour party members. What’s is it you think the Tory’s are doing with this situation.
It’s pretty obvious to anyone that isn’t seriously vision impaired that Labour has been as enthusiastic about Jackwashing it’s identity as the Tories.
“Don’t vote for them because they display the flag but we will allow the other lot to remain in who also worship the flag.”
Scaremongering again. Labour will win the next General Election even if all 32 constituencies in Cymru elect Tories!
That won’t play well in Wales. The flag that evokes an instinctive response for me and for many others is our big red heraldic beast. The Union Jack has too many associations of unpleasant neo-colonial Sais attitudes, economic exploitation, rule by an uncaring Westminster government that neglects our issues and interests and more besides. Remember Phil Bennett’s famous speech: “Look at what these bastards have done to Wales. They’ve taken our coal, our water, our steel. They buy our houses and live in them for a fortnight every 12 months. And what have they given us? Absolutely nothing. We’ve been… Read more »
The butchers apron say no more
I confess I had never known that name for it, which is totally apt. Learn something new every day. I shall use it from now on.
There are reasons an alternative name for the union flag is the Bloody Butcher’s Apron.
Well no BUTCHERS APRON union jack should be flown in Wales we are not on that flag Thank God
A councillor on the south coast of England told the newspaper: “I’ve seen boxes of the leaflets being piled up because activists don’t want to give them out.” I’ve had a couple of them, and they have come via post, not delivered by local Labour. Neither named the actual candidate, and both were emblazoned by the Union Jack and the words “BRITAIN’S FUTURE”, one of them also by Rachel Reeves’ face. To be fair I have had a card also which was from the candidate, and delivered without an envelope though I don’t know whether by Labour activists or as… Read more »
I’m pretty sure that “the Labour Party presented to you in 2019” was in the service of working people. The fact that the Human Rights Lawyer, who doesn’t believe in Human Rights for Palestinians, is saying otherwise means he’s either stupid or talking to people who have a warped view of “the service of working people.”
Why does this man think he can appropriate the ‘Flag’ it does NOT represent Wales anyway. Has he really got SO little to offer us that he has to fall back on this well worn trope. I would like to see WELSH Labour, disassociate its self from this ‘Sham’ Labour UK Party headed by a man who could not be MORE ‘Establishment’ He lies and back turns constantly. See analysis by Peter Oborne on Utube. Very enlightening!
You are happy with Welsh Labour? “God bless us and save us”
Welsh Labour is far from perfect, but compared with the London party it is an improvement. Mind, so would almost anything be.
I deteste the Union Flag with a passion. To me it represents ignorance, arrogance, subjugation, theft, lies, deceit, murder, racism, imperialism and fascism. The Butcher’s apron on electoral material just ensures I won’t be voting for that party and/or candidate. I had considered holding my nose and voting for Labour in this a Labour/Tory marginal, but if that’s their strategy they can whistle for it. Jog on Labour! As much as I want the Tories out in London, I don’t want Labour gaining a majority. They need to be forced to work with others who will ensure an increase in… Read more »
“To me it represents ignorance, arrogance, subjugation, theft, lies, deceit, murder, racism, imperialism and fascism. “
Are we to understand you do not like it very much, then?
B.R.I.T.I.S.H. N.A.T.I.O.N.A.L.I.S.M.
Staring us all in the face doncha see? Only serves to further Toraidh imperialism. Ideologically idiotic and braindead position to take. Leads to awful politics. Ultimately, the fight we Cymry must win, is to see British PLURALISM acknowledged and accepted as a natural state of British politics and culture. Ours is the truth and the moral high ground. But we must learn how to communicate and fight for this in the context of Democratic Statehood for all the Nations of Britain. Any and all political cooperation within our isles should reflect the FACT of our plural nature.