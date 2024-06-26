Start date confirmed for six-month project to remove diseased trees from popular forest

Work to remove infected trees at a huge forest which is popular with walkers and cyclists will get underway next week

Trees will be felled at Beddgelert Forest in Gwynedd to stop the spread of larch disease.

Work, which will be managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), starts on 1 July and is expected to last for up to six months in areas of the forest totalling 18 hectares.

A Statutory Plant Health Notice has been issued which requires NRW to act within a set period of time to control the disease, which can spread quickly through woodland, killing whole trees.

Re-planted

Kath McNulty, NRW’s Team Leader for Forest Operations in North West Wales, said:“To reduce disturbance to wildlife, the areas to be felled have been surveyed and no issues have been found.

“Once the areas of the forest have been felled, they will be re-planted with tree species resilient to the disease to help keep Beddgelert Forest healthy for generations to come.

“Timber from the felled trees will be used for construction, fencing materials, pallet wood and biomass.

“We are asking forest visitors to keep to marked paths, observe all site signage and to keep dogs on a lead during the work and we would also like to thank members of the local community for their co-operation and understanding.”

Timber haulage and felling restrictions will be in place meaning there will be no trees felled or removed at weekends and during public holidays.

Visitors are being warned to be aware of timber lorries on forest tracks and on the approaches to the forest during periods of haulage.

