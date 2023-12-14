Start date for construction of innovative multi-million pound apartments confirmed

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

The construction of an innovative multi-million pound apartments project is expected to get underway early in the new year.

The 60-apartment independent living scheme for older people in St Mellons will be built on the site of the former St Mellons Youth and Community Centre on Crickhowell Road.

Lovell, which has been selected by Cardiff Council to deliver the project, said construction will begin in January 2024.

Modern homes

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, councillor Lynda Thorne, said: “Our Community Living schemes are creating new modern homes for older people in the city to meet their needs and aspirations.

“St Mellons is one of 10 innovative schemes we have planned that will not only promote independent living but help tackle the severe housing pressures we’re experiencing right now.”

The £17.2m scheme will be within walking distance of local shopping facilities and the St Mellons Hub.

Solar panels

Apartments will be powered by solar panels and the site will include electric scooter charging points, bicycle storage, activity rooms, residents lounges, a health suite and landscaped gardens.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Cardiff Council recently unveiled plans for a £14.5m independent living wellbeing centre proposed for the former gasworks site in Grangetown.

The project, put forward by a partnership made up of Cardiff Council, Vale of Glamorgan Council and Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (UHB), is aimed at promoting independent living and reducing demand on services.

It will include:

A warehouse for equipment needed to enable people to live in their own homes after receiving care

A wellbeing hub offering services including therapy, classes and community facilities

A new ‘smart house’ demonstration centre showcasing aids, adaptations and solutions for independent living

The council’s cabinet member for adult social services, councillor Norma Mackie, said there is a “projected rise in the number of older people and those living with life-limiting illnesses and dementia”.

A rise in the number of older people can be seen in neighbouring Vale of Glamorgan as well.

There are 56,200 people aged 50-plus in the county and the number of people aged 65-plus is projected to increase by 22% by 2039.

This would be the largest increase of any local authority in Wales.

