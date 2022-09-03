Starting point and route revealed as Welsh independence march returns to Cardiff

The starting point and route for next month’s Welsh independence march which will return to Cardiff have been revealed.

AUOB Cymru say the march will start promptly at 12pm on 1 October at Windsor Place, Cardiff.

The march will travel along Queen Street, St John Street, Working Street, The Hayes, Mill Lane, St Mary’s Street, High St and Duke Street before returning to Windsor Place via Queen Street.

All those planning to attend are encouraged to meet from 10.30am and to bring flags, whistles, drums and instruments, the organisers said.

Following the march a rally will be held – also in Windsor Place – with speakers and music and as in Wrexham it will be possible to see everything that happens on a giant stage and a big screen.

Organisers have also asked independence supporters to help fundraise towards the cost of hosting the event.

“Hosting an event on this scale is extremely costly,” they said. “We are very grateful to YesCymru for their significant financial contribution, but in order to enable us to advertise the event as widely as possible we have to raise thousands of pounds before 1 October.”

It will be the first march since Wrexham in July, which was itself the first in three years due to the Covid pandemic.

It will also be a return to the site of the first ever Welsh independence march in Cardiff on 11 May 2019, which attracted a crowd of around 6,000 participants.

For more details about the march go to the AUOB Cymru website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

