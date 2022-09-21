State-of-the-art Transport for Wales trains to be showcased
Two of the brand-new Transport for Wales (TfW) trains set to modernise the Wales and Borders network are being showcased at the world’s largest rail industry trade fair.
The FLIRT (Fast, Light, Intercity and Regional Train) tri-mode and CITYLINK trains, both built by leading manufacturer Stadler, will be unveiled this week at the biennial Innotrans trade fair in Berlin this week.
“We’re extremely proud to have our new Stadler trains on show at InnoTrans this year and we’re excited to start introducing them to our Wales and Borders network over the coming months and years,” TfW Chief Commercial Officer Alexia Course said.
“We’re on a transformational journey at TfW and these new trains are a key part of improving the customer experience, so that we can encourage more people to travel sustainably on public transport.
“These are modern trains, with high quality features that will offer our customers more accessible, reliable and greener transport.”
State-of-the-art
TfW has ordered 24 of the FLIRT tri-modes (electric, battery or diesel) and 36 CITYLINK tram-trains, with a further 11 bi-mode FLIRTs (electric and diesel).
The state-of-the-art tri-mode trains will be powered by electricity to the north of Cardiff and diesel to the south. The technology also reduces the need for costly electrification extensions and infrastructure upgrades.
Adapted to suit the tram and rail network serving the South Wales Metro, the CITYLINK tram trains can travel on both rail tracks and tram lines and have a driver’s cab at each end.
TfW is investing more than £800m in new trains for the Wales and Borders network, the first of which are being introduced in Autumn 2022. The FLIRT tri-mode and CITYLINK trains are expected to enter service in 2024.
In addition to the strong environmental credentials of both trains, they will also significantly improve the customer experience with level-boarding, air conditioning, power sockets, wi-fi, up-to-date passenger information screens, bike spaces and spaces for those with reduced mobility.
Noise and vibrations will be kept to a minimum, with the new trains quieter than TfW’s current fleet.
Very nice but how much of Wales’ population does this actually cover? Certainly not those of us who live in the rural bits outside Cardiff and who will have to put up with unreliable Class 150 and 153 units into an indefinite future.
And no mention of the fact that the units can’t get up the Valleys on diesel alone? So how many years will these units and others sit rusting away in the seaside air of Barry before they actually get used?
How nice to hear that they are being ‘showcased’. Sitting here in sunny Aberystwyth, it would be nice to have some of them turning up at our station really soon so that passengers to and from Aber can actually get a seat.
“trains will be powered by electricity to the north of Cardiff and diesel to the south”
So that’s diesel in the Severn Estuary. And there’s no power cables on most of the network north of Cardiff.