Stations in England to include digital Welsh language information service for passengers for the first time

Train stations in England will allow passengers to download a travel information service in the Welsh language for the first time.

In-station QR codes will allow passengers to unlock constantly up-to-date timetables, station changes, and alterations to your route.

The ‘Journey Assist’ service is being rolled out by Network Rail and technology innovator Whoosh in stations used by fans heading to and from Cardiff to London for rugby union’s Autumn Internationals.

The stations taking part will be London Paddington, Reading and Bristol Temple Meads.

“The Journey Assist platform will guide users from home-to-venue to and from Twickenham and the Principality Stadium with bespoke QR codes displaying real-time information, including live travel updates, train and station facilities, at-seat ordering and onward travel options,” a spokesperson for Network Rail said.

“Eye-catching posters will be installed at Network Rail’s Western route managed stations – London Paddington, Reading and Bristol Temple Meads –and the platform will include Welsh language functionality for the first time ever.”

‘Innovative’

The ‘Journey Assist’ technology was first rolled out on Network Rail’s North West and Central region and will soon cover railways going through towns and communities between Penzance and London Paddington.

Scanning the QR codes at the stations leads users to an accessible interface where they can plan onward travel; from fully accessible shuttle buses, to locating the nearest scooter, to booking a taxi, to walking.

Susan Evans, Network Rail’s head of stations and passenger experience, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Whoosh to trial an innovative real-time journey dashboard directly to passengers’ mobile devices at our London Paddington, Reading and Bristol Temple Meads stations.

“The platform not only provides live journey information so passengers can take the departure board with them as they move around our stations, but also information on station facilities and onward journey options such as bus and taxi links.

“This platform will play a key role in assisting passengers travelling to events in the local area – particularly over the coming weekends during the autumn international rugby matches – providing onward destination guidance and supporting passengers the entire length of their journey.

“We are constantly striving to identify and implement new innovative ways of improving the experience of our passengers when travelling through our stations and via the railway and this partnership with Whoosh is the latest example of this commitment.”

Edmund Caldecott, Whoosh CEO and founder, said: “Signing a new contract with Network Rail is the natural progression of our successful partnership. We are thrilled to be bringing Journey Assist, our award-winning travel technology providing a wealth of real-time information at your fingertips, to more Network Rail customers.

“We are excited to see this subsequent roll out and hope to emulate the successful partnership that improved journeys to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

