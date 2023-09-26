Statue of Welsh icon Max Boyce to be unveiled on Saturday

A bronze statue of Welsh icon Max Boyce will be unveiled in the ex-miner’s home town of Glynneath on Saturday (30 September).

The popular comedian, singer and entertainer, who received the Freedom of the Borough of Neath Port Talbot in honour of his charity work and lifelong commitment to his community in 2014, has sold more than two million albums in a career going back to the 1970s.

Max will celebrate his 80th birthday just a few days before the unveiling ,which will be performed by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, Louise Fleet.

The statue, created by renowned local artist Rubin Eynon, will face Abernant Park – the home of Max Boyce’s beloved Glynneath RFC.

Locals, fans, and supporters from across Wales, the UK and further afield are invited to attend the unveiling ceremony which will commence from 11.30am and end at 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

The statue has been funded using Community Grants available locally.

Dedication

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “We are delighted Glynneath RFC is honouring its Club President with this unique event. The dedication and support Max has provided to Glynneath RFC over the years and to his local community has been truly remarkable.

“I know the club has expressed its gratitude to funders Selar Opencast Community Fund, Aberpergwm Community Fund and the Maesgwyn Wind Farm Community Fund. This honour for Max Boyce is richly deserved.”

Following the formal unveiling ceremony, guests are invited back to Abernant Park to watch Glynneath RFC 1st XV play Ystradgynlais RFC in a Division 1 West Central league clash where the Band of the Royal Welsh will entertain guests on the pitch prior to Kick Off at 3pm.

There will be a dinner held for invited guests within the clubhouse in the evening following the rugby match.

The event on Saturday has been organised by Glynneath RFC in conjunction with the Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan’s office.

