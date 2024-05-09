Steelworkers back industrial action in protest at planned job losses at Tata

Members of a steelworkers’ union have voted to take industrial action in protest at planned job losses at Tata.

Community said its members backed industrial action by 85%.

Unions are campaigning against plans by Tata to change steel production at its site in Port Talbot, South Wales, to a greener method of steelmaking.

Verdict

Community national officer Alun Davies said: “Today our members delivered their verdict on Tata Steel’s job cuts plan, and they have voted to demand a better deal for the workforce.

“Community balloted more than 3,000 members across all Tata Steel UK production sites, and more than 85% have voted for industrial action.

“It should be noted this resounding mandate has been delivered in spite of the company’s bullying and unacceptable threats to slash redundancy payments.

“We will now be consulting our members on next steps, and we urge Tata to reconsider their position and get back around the table to head off a major industrial dispute.”

Members of Unite have also voted to strike, while the GMB is yet to announce the result of its ballot.

Tata says it is investing in a new electric arc furnace at Port Talbot which will secure thousands of jobs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

