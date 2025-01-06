Steelworks which residents blame for ‘dust storms’ wants more time to extend site

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A steelworks in Cardiff which residents blame for covering their streets in dust wants more time to extend one of its buildings and construct a new chimney.

Celsa Manufacturing UK had planning permission approved in 2020 to extend a part of its site at Rover Way, Tremorfa, and build a new 60m-high furnace stack.

When planning applications are granted, the applicant usually has up to five years to begin work.

“Nightmare”

Celsa Manufacturing has now applied to Cardiff Council to extend the period by which it needs to commence its proposed development by another five years.

Last year, a number of residents living in Tremorfa told us they were sick of their property being covered in dust – something they claimed was coming from the nearby steelworks.

One resident of Mercia Road – Peter Ewers – said living near the plant can be a “nightmare”.

Peter, 56, said: “Most of the time we can’t open our windows because we don’t want dust coming into the bedroom. It is getting ridiculous. It is getting worse.

“Neighbours will tell you, if you put clothes on your washing line and leave it out overnight, the next morning you are going to have to wash them again.”

Peter added he was out walking his dog one day last February or March when he saw the dust at its worst.

“We had been over there about 20 minutes,” he said. “All we saw was [something] like a dust storm coming towards us.”

Many residents who we spoke with told us they didn’t want to see the steelworks close.

However, they also said they would like to see the amount of dust released from the plant reduced, adding their windows and cars are regularly dirty.

A dust impact assessment carried out by Earth and Marine Environmental Consultants (EAME) on behalf of Celsa Manufacturing (UK) Ltd found there were dust emissions on site at the steelworks.

Report

The report, published in 2022, went on to add: “The nature of the principal material (scrap metal) has generally been recognised as a material that does not generate significant dust unless it is being processed.

“The design of the shredder is such that fugitive emissions from the shredding process are effectively controlled.”

Celsa’s planned extension of one of its buildings on Rover Way is intended to allow the housing of a new reheat furnace, a water treatment plant and an electrical control building.

One of the conditions attached to the permission granted in 2020 says work on the development should begin before January 16, 2025.

A planning statement made by Boyer Planning on behalf of Celsa Manufacturing states: “Notwithstanding the progress currently being made in discharging all pre-commencement conditions, my client considers it unlikely that they will be in a position to commence by that date and are therefore looking to extend the period specified.

“To achieve my client’s objective in respect of the permission, we consider that the simplest approach would be to vary condition one to provide a further five years for the commencement of development.

“Whilst a further extension is requested, it is anticipated that the development will commence in 2025, though to allow some flexibility the full five years is sought.”

