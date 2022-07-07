Watch: Welsh protestor Steve Bray blasts Benny Hill theme over Westminster after Hugh Grant request

Welsh protestor Steven Bray has caused much mirth online after playing the Benny Hill theme over a day of chaos at Westminster, after a request by Hugh Grant.

The protestor from Port Talbot famous for his calls of “stop Brexit” responded to an online request by actor Hugh Grant who asked him: “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

A few hours later his wish was granted as the Benny Hill theme tune was blasted over Westminster, where a number of journalists were engaging in fevered speculation about the announcement of Boris Johnson’s new cabinet.

A very normal day on a very normal island… pic.twitter.com/jQpNJIZqEC — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 7, 2022

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

Last week police in Westminster had seized amplifiers from Steve Bray after they said he was protesting too loudly.

A group of officers had swooped on Mr Bray, who appeared to try and stop them taking his amplification equipment.

Mr Bray was told that under the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into force earlier in the day, he was forbidden from holding a noisy protest within a designated area outside the Houses of Parliament.

The top hat-wearing demonstrator from Port Talbot is often seen in the area playing loud music in a protest sometimes coinciding with Prime Minister’s Questions.

In social media footage, Mr Bray, who was surrounded by banners and European Union flags, could be seen struggling with officers and telling them “hands off” as they attempted to take the amplifiers.

Police have just seized our amplifiers x 2. And microphone. I still have megaphone. We are going to need more amplifiers and people. pic.twitter.com/6myZ3d6cMq — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

He has now replaced the amplifiers with a new fundraised set – which are clearly very effective.

