Sting to bring world tour to Cardiff Castle next year

Seventeen-time Grammy Award winning artist Sting is to bring his world tour to Cardiff in 2025.

The vibrant new show marks a return to Cardiff Castle for the singer after a sold-out date there in 2023 and is the first announcement for the summer ahead at the historic venue.

With virtuoso guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the band will perform the most electrifying hits and rarities from Sting’s timeless discography including a concert at TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday June 28.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have the opportunity to access a special pre-sale by visiting sting.comfrom 9am Wednesday while the Depot Live pre-sale will begin at 9am Thursday here.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday (September 27) from depotlive.co.uk

The “STING 3.0” World Tour launched in Europe this summer and recently kicked off its North American leg to rave reviews.

Known for his groundbreaking work as a solo artist and as the front man and songwriter in the seminal group The Police, Sting, managed by Martín Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has consistently pushed the boundaries of musical innovation throughout his illustrious career.

The “STING 3.0” Tour represents a new dynamic era showcasing selections from his vast catalog through the urgent lens of a tight three-piece combo and inspired his new song, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” mixed by 4-time Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Robert Orton released on September 5 on Cherrytree Music Company/Interscope Records.

Performance

The headlining shows for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle are presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “We’re incredibly excited to kick off our 2025 announcements by welcoming Sting back to Cardiff Castle for a truly unforgettable performance.”

Sting is the first headline artist announced for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle in 2025, following a bumper summer of 18 shows in 2024.

More than 170,000 live music fans attended shows from the likes of Welsh superstars Manic Street Preachers and Catfish And The Bottlemen, as well as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Tom Grennan and Avril Lavigne.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “We are excited to announce Sting as the first artist for Cardiff Castle in 2025 as we launch our third year working with the team at DEPOT – and we cannot wait to bring more world class acts to such a beautiful venue.”

For more information go to depotlive.co.uk

