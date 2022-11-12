Stockport inflict first league defeat on Newport boss Graham Coughlan
Newport goalkeeper Joe Day was beaten all ends up by a free-kick from Chris Hussey that looked to be a cross from the right flank.
And Dave Challinor’s men secured all three points when Paddy Madden, the League Two player of the month for October, continued his excellent form with a tap-in from close range from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross 16 minutes from time.
Madden saw a header tipped onto the bar late on as Stockport pushed for a third goal.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.