Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Stockport inflict first league defeat on Newport boss Graham Coughlan

12 Nov 2022 1 minute read
Newport County manager Graham Coughlan. Photo Mike Egerton PA Images

Stockport fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Newport to maintain their recent revival and end Graham Coughlan’s unbeaten league record as Exiles boss.

Aaron Lewis put the hosts ahead against the run of play on the stroke of half-time after a first 45 minutes dominated by the visitors.The left wing-back poked home from close range after a bustling run into the box from striker Omar Bogle.Stockport, who have now won six of their last seven games, were deservedly level on 54 minutes.

Newport goalkeeper Joe Day was beaten all ends up by a free-kick from Chris Hussey that looked to be a cross from the right flank.

And Dave Challinor’s men secured all three points when Paddy Madden, the League Two player of the month for October, continued his excellent form with a tap-in from close range from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross 16 minutes from time.

Madden saw a header tipped onto the bar late on as Stockport pushed for a third goal.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.