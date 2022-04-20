Stone taken from Snowdon for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee crown

Stone has been taken from Snowdon in order to create a crown that will form the ‘centrepiece’ of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Rocks were collected from Yr Wyddfa, Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland and Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland before two fragments were taken from each and incorporated into the base of the crown.

The crown, sitting on a blue and gold cushion, holds up a ‘Commonwealth of Nations Globe’ featuring former parts of the British Empire embossed in gold, silver, diamonds and platinum.

The crown and globe will be held at the Tower of London for the next six weeks until June 2, the first day of the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Bruno Peek, 70, the Queen’s pageantmaster, who designed the globe, said that “I don’t think people have yet realised that this is the last jubilee we will see for many years.

“It is one of the most important this nation has ever celebrated. I wanted to symbolise the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as well as all of her other jubilees and her 70 years at the head of the Commonwealth.”

The specifics of how the globe will be used in the beacon ceremony have not yet been revealed, but it is understood it will play an important central role.

Bruno Peek added: “We are thrilled that the Commonwealth Globe will go on display at the Tower of London, one of the UK’s iconic buildings. We are looking forward to it being used in the lighting of the Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen has been a light to the country and the participation of so many people in the beacons project will be a fitting tribute to her.”

