Stop the War Cymru established
A new organisation has been established in response to the continuing crisis in the Middle East.
Stop the War Cymru has been created to help coordinate anti-war efforts and messages of peace across Wales.
The organisation represents various peace movements across Wales who wish to see an end to war.
Stop the War Cymru will be organising and supporting public meetings, marches, and demonstrations to promote an anti-war and anti-imperialism message.
Peace movements
Its immediate focus is demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and working towards a just peace in the Middle East.
The group aims to make spokespeople available to the media in order to provide an alternative view and comment on the wars across the world.
“International condemnation”
Stop the war Cymru Convenor, Dominic MacAskill said: “People in Wales have now marched for peace in Gaza and an end to the slaughter every week since the Hamas massacre of Israelis and the taking of hostages on October 7.
“Witnessing the developing genocide in Gaza we believe that Wales has a duty to join the international condemnation of Israel’s atrocities and the calls for a just peace in the region.
“Wales is waking up to that duty. Last year, in opposition to the Welsh government and in response to grassroots pressure, a motion was passed in the Senedd in favour of an immediate ceasefire to the war in Gaza.
“Each week we are seeing more and more people on marches across Welsh cities calling for peace. It is time that our governments woke up.
“We hope that Stop the War Cymru contributes to the continued pressure on our leaders to support an immediate ceasefire and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people to statehood, peace, and dignity.”
In the proud tradition of the women of Wales’ petition of a century ago, our status as a nation of sanctuary and the recent ceasefire motion in the Senedd, an independent Cymru could adopt neutrality and work with other like-minded nations to achieve ceasefires everywhere. Cymru could act to mediate, resolve conflicts, and become a world centre of diplomacy working towards peace and reconciliation and the abandonment of militarism in all its forms. Both my parents served their country, but I suggest there is much more honour in working for peace than creating weapons that can only be used to… Read more »
What do you mean when you suggest an independent Cymru might “adopt neutrality”? Would that mean withdrawing from participation in NATO, while continuing to rely on it for our security, as Ireland has freeloaded for decades? How would that signify moral authority? It’s all very well to suggest that an independent neutral Cymru might become a world centre of diplomacy but that position is already occupied by Switzerland, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries – though all but the Swiss have recognised that neutrality is no longer a practical option, and even the Swiss find it an awkward stance to… Read more »
Can you explain exactly how Ireland is ‘freeloading’? This is quite hostile rhetoric against a country that simply exercises its right to choose its foreign policy.
As I recall Ireland was one of the first to put troops into the line of fire during the Congo crisis of the early 60’s. Brits, US and other imperial European powers backed the Belgian interference in Congolese internal affairs after Lumumba was elected P.M. To their credit Irish troops confronted various rebel and mercenary groups. That’s a sign of healthy interventionism rather than freeloading.
I do hope ‘anti-imperialism’ includes Putin’s designs on Ukraine, the Baltic states, Finland, and (who knows?) Poland.
Why did Hamas wait until after they had finished their massacre of innocents on Oct 7 before calling for a ceasefire?
Good to hear. Never has there been a time in history where those wanting to stop the mass murder of civilians, who call for a ceasefire and a two state solution, are referred to as supporters & sympathisers of Hamas by the right-wing for doing so while they themselves defend, bankroll and weaponize the aggressor Israel, who as I speak have slaughtered over 38,000 innocient men , women & children? We live in a sick twisted world, really we do. 😐 #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 🏴 #StopTheKilling 🇮🇱