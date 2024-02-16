Stop the War Cymru established

A new organisation has been established in response to the continuing crisis in the Middle East.

Stop the War Cymru has been created to help coordinate anti-war efforts and messages of peace across Wales.

The organisation represents various peace movements across Wales who wish to see an end to war.

Stop the War Cymru will be organising and supporting public meetings, marches, and demonstrations to promote an anti-war and anti-imperialism message.

Peace movements

Its immediate focus is demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and working towards a just peace in the Middle East.

The group aims to make spokespeople available to the media in order to provide an alternative view and comment on the wars across the world.

“International condemnation”

Stop the war Cymru Convenor, Dominic MacAskill said: “People in Wales have now marched for peace in Gaza and an end to the slaughter every week since the Hamas massacre of Israelis and the taking of hostages on October 7.

“Witnessing the developing genocide in Gaza we believe that Wales has a duty to join the international condemnation of Israel’s atrocities and the calls for a just peace in the region.

“Wales is waking up to that duty. Last year, in opposition to the Welsh government and in response to grassroots pressure, a motion was passed in the Senedd in favour of an immediate ceasefire to the war in Gaza.

“Each week we are seeing more and more people on marches across Welsh cities calling for peace. It is time that our governments woke up.

“We hope that Stop the War Cymru contributes to the continued pressure on our leaders to support an immediate ceasefire and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people to statehood, peace, and dignity.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

