‘Stop the War’ march planned for Cardiff this weekend
Martin Shipton
Hundreds of people from across Wales are expected to march through Cardiff this weekend on the eve of Israel’s war on Gaza entering its second year as the war spreads to Lebanon and other countries.
The “Britain Stop Arming Israel” protest will assemble on Saturday October 5 at 1 pm on Churchill Way in Cardiff city centre.
It will call for the UK Government to take meaningful action to secure an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, including an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel until Palestinians enjoy their basic rights. Campaigners argue it is Israel’s decades-long denial of Palestinian human rights that is the root of the violence in the Middle East.
Oxfam report
The march comes as a new report by Oxfam this week revealed more women and more children have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli military than in any other war over the past two decades:
Adam Johannes of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition said: “Soon we will mark 365 days of state-sponsored slaughter in Gaza. Hundreds have been killed in Lebanon in the last few days, on top of tens of thousands obliterated in Gaza and over 700 dead in the West Bank since October 7 2023 in a brutal campaign by Israel that the International Court of Justice calls a plausible case of genocide. Meanwhile Western powers hold their hands over their eyes and supply the weapons.
“Starmer and Biden could force Israel into a ceasefire in a heartbeat by halting arms sales. Instead, they’d rather light the touchpaper for a regional conflagration and fan the flames of war. Blood on their hands and profits in their pockets. Western leaders’ hypocrisy is sickening.”
Displaced
Nizar Dahan, an award winning international humanitarian and political activist who has worked in several war zones, said: “The humanitarian situation in Lebanon and Palestine is deteriorating with every passing moment. Millions of civilians are displaced across the two nations with no sign of Israeli aggression stopping. Our government refuses to stand by international law and is, in fact, supporting Israel’s genocide with its frequently used term, ‘We support Israel’s right to defend herself’.
“We have seen over the past 12 months the result of Israel’s so-called ‘self-defence’, which has taken thousands of innocent lives and destroyed residential areas, leaving people with nothing and nowhere to go. We strongly oppose the complicit nations who have enabled this genocide to go on for this long, and we will keep supporting the Palestinian right to resist, exist, and return”
The protest march is organised by a coalition of groups including Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Black Lives Matter, Stand Up for Palestine, South Wales Jews for Collective Liberation and others. It is understood there will be a number of feeder marches to the main march including groups of pro-Palestinian healthworkers, parents and teachers, trade union, environmental, student and LGBT+ groups.
The protest march assembles on Saturday October 5 at 1 pm by the Canal Quarter, Churchill Way, Cardiff city centre, ending in a rally outside Cardiff Central Library with speakers including Leanne Wood, the former leader of Plaid Cymru, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS, trade unionists, members of the Palestinian community and others.
Why not ask Russia to stop the war and get out of Ukraine? What’s so special about trying to stop Israel from defending itself from terrorist aggression?
Apart from the 40+ thousand deaths you mean?
20, 000 were enemy combatants and the other 20,000 were the humans they were shielding behind.
‘Defending itself’-Nonsense.
The terrorist state of Israel is murdering innocent civilians, including women and children, supported by the West.
Ukraine isn’t a useful proxy for anyone who wants to dress up their anti-Muslim or anti-Jew hate in a cloak of moral superiority.
They’re easy to spot. They have no wish to discuss how the conflict might be permanently resolved instead preferring to set impossible red lines that are guaranteed to keep things going for another generation.
Could not agree more Andrew Day.
Andrew Day, Russia’s forward defence posture in Ukraine (“special military operation”) is just so, so different from Israel’s forward defence postures in Gaza and Lebanon.
Or, for that matter, the UK’s forward defence posture in Cyprus, or NATO, say.
Any fule kno that any apparent similarities in the appearances of these conflicts, or would-be conflicts, are just media confections. Blood is never, ever shown, and there are plenty of other distractions on television.
First sabbath after Rosh Hashanah, closest Saturday to the anniversary of the slaughter of 1200 innocent people at the hands of Hamas. Really tasteful timing.
Nothing but solidarity with the Palestinian cause but I
guarantee you there won’t be a one minute silence for the Oct 7th victims of Hamas at that march.
the murderous descendants of the PLO are doing this to provoke. They are
children and grand-children of terrorists.
They tried to hijack the peaceful Ukraine vigil the other weekend.
Iran, Russia, Hamas & Hezbollah – all allies and all bent on the same destructive path.
It will never be resolved.
where were the ‘stop the war’ lot when Hamas invaded Israel? – raping, murdering, kidnapping farmers and party-goers?
Where were they when Hamas were firing missiles at Southern Israel?
Where were they when Hezbollah was reigning down rockets on Northern Israel?
Where were they when Russia invaded Ukraine – nowhere because it doesn’t suit their treacherous anti-western anti-semitic beliefs.
Stop attacking Israel and you will ” stop the war “.