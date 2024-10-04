‘Stop the War’ march planned for Cardiff this weekend

Martin Shipton

Hundreds of people from across Wales are expected to march through Cardiff this weekend on the eve of Israel’s war on Gaza entering its second year as the war spreads to Lebanon and other countries.

The “Britain Stop Arming Israel” protest will assemble on Saturday October 5 at 1 pm on Churchill Way in Cardiff city centre.

It will call for the UK Government to take meaningful action to secure an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, including an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel until Palestinians enjoy their basic rights. Campaigners argue it is Israel’s decades-long denial of Palestinian human rights that is the root of the violence in the Middle East.

Oxfam report

The march comes as a new report by Oxfam this week revealed more women and more children have been killed in Gaza by the Israeli military than in any other war over the past two decades:

Adam Johannes of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition said: “Soon we will mark 365 days of state-sponsored slaughter in Gaza. Hundreds have been killed in Lebanon in the last few days, on top of tens of thousands obliterated in Gaza and over 700 dead in the West Bank since October 7 2023 in a brutal campaign by Israel that the International Court of Justice calls a plausible case of genocide. Meanwhile Western powers hold their hands over their eyes and supply the weapons.

“Starmer and Biden could force Israel into a ceasefire in a heartbeat by halting arms sales. Instead, they’d rather light the touchpaper for a regional conflagration and fan the flames of war. Blood on their hands and profits in their pockets. Western leaders’ hypocrisy is sickening.”

Displaced

Nizar Dahan, an award winning international humanitarian and political activist who has worked in several war zones, said: “The humanitarian situation in Lebanon and Palestine is deteriorating with every passing moment. Millions of civilians are displaced across the two nations with no sign of Israeli aggression stopping. Our government refuses to stand by international law and is, in fact, supporting Israel’s genocide with its frequently used term, ‘We support Israel’s right to defend herself’.

“We have seen over the past 12 months the result of Israel’s so-called ‘self-defence’, which has taken thousands of innocent lives and destroyed residential areas, leaving people with nothing and nowhere to go. We strongly oppose the complicit nations who have enabled this genocide to go on for this long, and we will keep supporting the Palestinian right to resist, exist, and return”

The protest march is organised by a coalition of groups including Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, Muslim Association of Britain, Black Lives Matter, Stand Up for Palestine, South Wales Jews for Collective Liberation and others. It is understood there will be a number of feeder marches to the main march including groups of pro-Palestinian healthworkers, parents and teachers, trade union, environmental, student and LGBT+ groups.

The protest march assembles on Saturday October 5 at 1 pm by the Canal Quarter, Churchill Way, Cardiff city centre, ending in a rally outside Cardiff Central Library with speakers including Leanne Wood, the former leader of Plaid Cymru, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS, trade unionists, members of the Palestinian community and others.

