Storm Dennis: Three years on

Three years have passed since Storm Dennis hit Wales in February 2020 devastating homes and business across the country with heavy rain fall, flooding and strong winds.

Rivers reached record levels and during the storm’s peak, 61 flood alerts, 89 flood warnings and two severe flood warnings were in force in Wales as people were evacuated from their homes.

South Wales communities in particular were effected by the flooding with Rhondda residents and those near the River Taff seeing more than a month’s rainfall in one day which even led to land slides.

In Pontypridd, Natural Resources Wales estimated that 900 tonnes of water flowed down the River Taff every second which would be enough to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool in just 3 seconds.

Other rivers across Wales burst their banks following the torrential downpours including the River Usk which reached its highest level since 1979.

Three years on from one of the most devastating storms in recent years, the Welsh Government said it has provided more than £194m to help with the risk of further storms.