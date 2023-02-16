Storm Dennis: Three years on
Three years have passed since Storm Dennis hit Wales in February 2020 devastating homes and business across the country with heavy rain fall, flooding and strong winds.
Rivers reached record levels and during the storm’s peak, 61 flood alerts, 89 flood warnings and two severe flood warnings were in force in Wales as people were evacuated from their homes.
South Wales communities in particular were effected by the flooding with Rhondda residents and those near the River Taff seeing more than a month’s rainfall in one day which even led to land slides.
In Pontypridd, Natural Resources Wales estimated that 900 tonnes of water flowed down the River Taff every second which would be enough to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool in just 3 seconds.
Other rivers across Wales burst their banks following the torrential downpours including the River Usk which reached its highest level since 1979.
Three years on from one of the most devastating storms in recent years, the Welsh Government said it has provided more than £194m to help with the risk of further storms.
This includes more than £13m for Local Authorities to help reduce the risk of flooding to over 6,500 properties.
It includes more than £9.3m in emergency funding which has been provided to Natural Resources Wales and Local Authorities to repair critical flood infrastructure.
As part of the Cooperation Agreement with Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Government has also committed to its largest ever flood programme and has invested in flood and coastal erosion risk management totalling more than £214 million over three years.
On the three year anniversary of Storm Dennis, Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said: “We know that climate change will increase the likelihood of extreme weather events and is predicted to increase the amount and intensity of rainfall in Wales.
“During this Senedd term we will continue to invest heavily in flood management and protection to help improve the resilience of our communities, economy and environment.”
