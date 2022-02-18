Storm Eunice: Severn Bridges staff being ‘abused’ after dual bridges road closure

The Severn Bridges have said their staff are being “abused” after the closure of the duel bridges due to Storm Eunice.

In a statement on social media, they say the closure is an “extremely rare event for us” and that its staff are taking action to “keep roadusers safe”.

They said their staff are “being abused for it”, and have asked those dishing out the abuse to stop.

They say this is the first time ever for the M48 Severn Bridge and the M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge, which connect Wales to England across the river Severn, have been closed both directions for safety reasons.

A red weather warning, which means there is a danger to life – has been in place in Wales from 7am until midday with gusts of up to 90mph. All of Wales is covered by an amber warning until 9pm.

For what we believe is the first time due to wind speeds both the #M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and #M48 Severn Bridge are closed to all traffic. Traffic Management teams are heading to site to initiate the closure of the M4. Please do not travel to the location. pic.twitter.com/gATR5LetK7 — The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) February 18, 2022

In a statement on social media in response to the abuse of their staff, The Severn Bridges said: “We understand the effect a dual bridge closure has on people wishing to travel.

“This is an extremely rare event for us. We have staff out in this storm ensuring action is taken to keep roadusers safe and they are being abused for it. Respectfully, stop. Thank you.”

More than 1,800 homes have lost power in Wales. The power cuts have affected 995 homes near St Clears, Carmarthenshire, 312 near Lampeter, Ceredigion, and 279 in Llanelli.

Schools across most of Wales are closed, with all but three counties ordering schools closed and others advising it.

The storm is expected to continue to increase in intensity throughout the morning before calming in the afternoon.

‘Train services’

All train services in Wales are suspended and there are warnings of falling trees blocking roads in the north and the south of the country. Britannia Bridge on the A55 between Anglesey and the mainland was also closed due to high winds.

According to the Met Office, the Red weather warning means that there is:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

“Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday,” the Met Office said.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts. Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”

