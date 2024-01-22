Storm Jocelyn to batter Wales days after Isha

Another named storm will sweep across Wales just days after the country was battered by 90mph winds, the Met Office has said.

Storm Jocelyn has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service and is set to bring heavy rain and more strong winds following Storm Isha which hit the UK on Sunday evening.

The highest recorded wind speed during Storm Isha was 99mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, with gusts of 90mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia on Sunday.

The Met Office said “everybody” was affected by the storm.

Storm Isha – the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September – will move away from the UK on Monday but conditions remain windy with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Wind

The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for the coming days with the arrival of Storm Jocelyn.

A yellow alert for wind has been issued for the whole of Wales from midday on Tuesday until 3pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters have predicted that some bus and train services will be affected, with some journeys taking longer and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by large waves.

The impact is expected to be less severe than Storm Isha.

There are currently 11 flood alerts in place for Wales.

