Storms cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption across south Wales

Stormy weather has caused widespread flooding and disruption across parts of Wales after half a month’s worth of rain feel in just 38 hours.

A resident of Cardiff Road in Merthyr Vale awoke to the sound of gushing water and found a neighbouring garden has been turned into a waterfall.

Water poured down steps into a neighbouring garden from a usually small stream.

Tom Price said: “My wife could hear water and when she went outside to look, there was a huge waterfall in the garden next door which was filling with water.

“We knocked on all the neighbours doors to warn them but everyone had gone to work. This happened during Storm Dennis and many houses on the street had to be completely gutted.

“No one actually lives in the house anymore so my wife called Merthyr Tydfil Council for help and they said they would send someone, but no one came.”

Mr Price and his wife called the Fire Service who quickly dug a trench at the back of the garden to help the water drain away.

Help then arrived from Merthyr Tydfil Council who sent along design engineers to provide sandbags for residents and dig further trenches.

The National Grid has reported around 600 homes, mainly in Newport, are without power.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the areas worst affected by flooding were Porth and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Trains are also disrupted as a result of heavy rain, with lines including Cardiff Central to Caerphilly, Pontypridd to Treherbert, Abercynon to Aberdare, and Bridgend to Llantwit Major all blocked.

Transport for Wales has warned passengers not to travel until further notice.

Great Western Railway also said its services were affected due to heavy rain.

Natural Resources Wales has issued eight flooding warnings, along parts of The River Severn, River Vyrnwy and River Teme, and 38 flood alerts.

Roath park in Cardiff is submerged in flood water and Taff Street Pontypridd has been closed by Police.

A yellow rain warning remains place until 17:00 GMT on Thursday across 16 of Wales’ 22 counties.

Weather forecast predicts wind speeds are set to increase throughout Thursday, and a yellow warning for high winds up to 70mph (112km/h) has been issued in Conwy, Gwynedd and the Isle of Anglesey between 15:00 GMT on Thursday and 03:00 GMT on Friday, 13 January.

The British Red Cross issued advice following the flooding and warned that climate change would only increase the risk of floods for years to come.

In a statement they said: “Natural Resources Wales have issued 25 flood warnings across Wales. A yellow rain warning covering most of Wales is in place until 17:00.

“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service noted some flooding in Pontypridd, but Natural Resources Wales have said there is currently no widespread flooding from major rivers.

“The National Grid said 600 homes across Wales are without power, whilst Transport for Wales has said four train lines across south Wales are blocked.”

