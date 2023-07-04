Strained relationships between ministers in the Welsh and UK governments ‘hampered’ pandemic planning – Vaughan Gething

Former Health Minister Vaughan Gething has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that strained relationships between ministers in the Welsh and UK governments “hampered” pandemic planning.

Mr Gething said during his evidence on Tuesday that lack of communication between devolved nations and Westminster led to the situation at the start of the pandemic being “suboptimal”.

He also told the counsel to the inquiry, Kate Blackwell KC, that he could have “sped up” preparedness for a pandemic if he had put more time into it, but said his focus as a minister was on more immediate issues.

Mr Gething agreed Wales’s stockpile of PPE was “woefully inadequate”, telling the inquiry “it did not stand up against reality”.

Asked by the counsel for the bereaved families if the country’s lack of preparedness had led to more suffering for individuals and families, Mr Gething said: “One of the things I found most difficult was the question around dignity in death.

“All of this was not fully completed and that meant when Covid came we were not as prepared as we could and should have been and that did lead to additional pain for bereaved families.”

