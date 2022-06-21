Stray Welsh language sign pops up in Coventry, raises a smile among the Welsh community

A stray Welsh language sign that has popped in the middle of Coventry has raised a smile among the Welsh community there.

The sign saying ‘Ffordd Ymlaen ar Gau – Road Ahead Closed’ appeared on the city’s Sandy Lane, causing bemusement for the population and the local press.

The image was originally shared to the Facebook site Visit Historic Coventry by Philip Handy, whose son’s partner is from the north of Wales.

“I thought I would send a picture to my daughter-in-law as she is Welsh and lives in north Wales,” he told CoventryLive.

“I think it’s probably a sign that was picked up years back when workers were working in Wales. It could have been kicking round in store and used by mistake.”

According to the local press, the public had reacted with “bafflement” to the sign. But it was welcomed by many on the Facebook group who noted that Coventry had a longstanding Welsh community.

A Coventry Cambrian Society has met weekly since 1972, whose yearly schedule consist of talks, musical evenings, social evenings, the St David’s Dinner, the Welsh Chapel Carol Service and an annual outing to somewhere in Wales.

There is also a Holyhead Road, on which stands a Welsh Presbyterian Church, and the city also has a Coventry Welsh Rugby Club.

“It’s well known that that particular area of Coventry has a higher than average number of Welsh residents. Famous for it,” Stephen Martin said in response to the Facebook post.

“I’m Welsh and lived here 39 years,” Helen Hodson added. “I was born in Llandovery but grew up in Swansea. I only learnt English when I went to school.”

John Mcauslan said: “My Gramps name on my mums side name was Llewelyn Llewelyn. Can you get any more Welsh? Made his home after the war in Wyken. Coventry has a proud heritage of Welsh Scots and Ulster /Irish that settled here.”

Russ Roberts added: “I know quite a few Welsh migrated to Cov just before the war, but that’s stretching it.”

