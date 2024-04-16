Streets in Wales where home sellers’ price tags are highest on average this year revealed

Three locations in Wales have been revealed as topping a list of the streets with the most expensive property price tags this year so far.

Cathedral Road in Cardiff was found by Rightmove to have the highest average price being asked by home-sellers so far this year, at £442,500.

This, however, pales in comparison to the overall UK number one – Buckingham Gate in Westminster, which was found to have the highest average price this year, at an eye-watering £9,633,333

Back to Wales, the second place position here has gone to Christchurch Road in Newport – with the average sale price standing at £346,875.

Inverness Place, Cardiff, also came in for a mention – taking the third place in Wales at a very impressive £328,571

Mixed picture

Rightmove said sales searches for London boroughs including Mayfair, St John’s Wood and Holland Park have increased this year, compared with a year ago. Looking at homes to rent, the highest typical asking rents were found in Albion Street in Bayswater, central London, at £20,857 per month. This was followed by Pavilion Road in Knightsbridge, central London, where renters will need an average of £15,251 per month for a new let. Tim Bannister, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “London’s status as the hub of luxury property in the UK remains unchallenged, with Buckingham Gate in Westminster commanding the highest average asking price. “Although the possibility of buying one of these homes is limited to a very lucky few, there’s clearly a fascination with these prestigious homes as we find they’re often among our most viewed properties on Rightmove.” Rightmove’s research was based on streets where there have been at least five properties for sale and rent this year, and so not all streets have been included. Sobering research The findings were released as separate research indicated that one in five (20%) aspiring first-time buyers do not think they will be in a position to make a purchase until they are at least in their 40s. The survey, from Nationwide Building Society, found that nearly half (48%) of people looking to get on the property ladder believe their prospects of owning a home are further away than ever due to the cost-of-living crisis. When asked about the biggest barriers to getting that first home, nearly a third (31%) highlighted saving for a deposit, while 44% pointed to issues with affordability. A fifth (20%) said finding somewhere in their price range is an issue, 14% highlighted being able to afford the monthly repayments, and one in 10 (10%) pointed to the ability to borrow enough for the mortgage. Nationwide’s research was carried out by Censuswide in March among more than 1,000 people looking to get on the property ladder in the next five years.

