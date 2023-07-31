Strike action suspended at National Library of Wales and and Museum Wales sites

The Public and Commercial Services union has confirmed strikes planned at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth and Museum Wales sites have been called off.

Almost 300 PCS members at the National Library and staff at seven Museum Wales sites were due to strike for five days, from 7-11 August 2023 in a dispute over a £1,500 cost-of-living payment.

The row followed the Welsh Government’s decision to make the payment to all of its staff.

The Director of Corporate Services wrote to Welsh arms-length bodies such as the National Library and Museum Wales to ask them to follow suit, however both organisations initially failed to commit to making the payment.

Following the threat of industrial action, Museum Wales and the National Library of Wales have agreed to pay the £1,500.

The Library has made a commitment to pay the full amount to all staff, regardless of working hours.

Guarantee

PCS officials expect Museum Wales to do the same and further discussions will take place in the coming days, with the hope of securing a guarantee for the payment to be made to all PCS members.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said:“I am pleased that the willingness of our members to take action has concentrated minds and that Museum Wales and the National Library of Wales have now confirmed that they will make the cost-of-living payment that our members so desperately need.

“This achievement by members in Museums Wales and the National Library of Wales comes as result of their determination and resilience, and puts the lump sum in their pockets now.”

“They have powerfully demonstrated to employers across the UK that any refusal to agree to this lump sum will not be tolerated by PCS members.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

