Strike by journalists at Wales’ biggest news publisher postponed

A planned strike on Friday by journalists at Wales’ biggest news publisher has been postponed as they accepted a proposal by the company to enter into immediate negotiations.

National Union of Journalists members of Reach voted heavily in favour of taking industrial action earlier this month, in a dispute over pay.

Reach’s titles in Wales include the Western Mail and Daily Post newspapers, as well as their sister WalesOnline and North Wales Live websites. They also own the South Wales Echo and South Wales Evening Post, as well as a number of smaller regional titles.

But the National Union of Journalists hsaid in a statement that they have postponed the strike action at Reach Plc and accepted a proposal by the company to enter into immediate negotiations under the auspices of ACAS with a view to achieving a negotiated settlement.

The decision to postpone the one-day strike action was agreed by the Reach Plc chapel representatives from across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland this evening. In the event of negotiations not reaching a successful conclusion the NUJ’s strike action planned for Wednesday next, will go ahead.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary said: “The NUJ served industrial action because of the company’s failure to engage in meaningful negotiations with the NUJ. The pay offer by the company was unacceptable.

“The overwhelming vote for industrial action reflected the strong views of our members. We welcome the invitation to talks and both sides will enter into the process of negotiations in good faith and with a sense of urgency.

“The NUJ is committed to achieving a fair outcome.”

Over 1100 journalists had been expected to take part in one of the most significant walkouts across the company’s UK titles including The Mirror, Express, Daily Record, Sunday Mail, Irish Star, the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Bristol Post, Birmingham Mail, and The Journal.

Further strike action had originally been planned for 31 August, 14 and 15 September.

