Striking ‘heart of steel’ unveiled in grounds of stunning Welsh castle

A striking heart shaped steel structure has been unveiled in the grounds of one of Wales’ most stunning castles.

Visitors to Port Talbot’s Margam Country Park will be able to see themselves reflected in the untamed, dramatic panorama reflected in the structure’s brushed steel surface.

With reflections of Margam’s spectacular castle and grounds, the rolling hills of the surrounding valleys, the faraway steelworks, and horizon line of Aberavon Beach, the Heart of Steel statue arrived overnight and faces the imposing castle.

The impressive Heart of Steel will be open to the public in the grounds of Margam Country Park for one week only.

Unique

Councillor Stephen Hunt, Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, said: “We’re thrilled to see this unique installation at Margam Country Park.

“The structure’s arrival at one of south Wales’ much-loved attractions is all part of the Dramatic Heart of Wales’ bid to draw more overnight visitors to our valleys, coastline, towns and parklands here in Neath Port Talbot.

“For a long time Neath Port Talbot has been a relatively ‘low key’ visitor destination. Yet, this area – located at the centre of south Wales, halfway between Cardiff and Pembrokeshire – offers unparalleled opportunities to explore rich natural beauty, world-class adventure activities and unique heritage attractions.

“From mountain biking, canoeing, climbing, caving, and surfing, to historic and cultural tours of ancient stones, medieval monuments, Victorian architecture and literary inspirations.

“We hope the Heart of Steel encourages many more people to consider Neath Port Talbot – the Dramatic Heart of Wales – for an overnight stay or week-long holiday.

“With so much to offer Neath Port Talbot is the perfect base for exploring the whole of south Wales.”

Undiscovered

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing at Neath Port Talbot Council, added: “The mirrored heart represents our pride in our unique landscape and culture; it allows visitors to marvel at the industrial scenes of the steelworks beside views of beautiful coastline and cultural heritage, valleys and parkland.

“We aren’t here to shy away from our steelworks or our industrial past, but to celebrate all that makes this part of Wales special. Our landscape is one of drama, contrast, and rugged beauty – the Heart of Steel celebrates that unique cultural identity.”

As part of a campaign funded through UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the Heart of Steel represents Neath Port Talbot’s growing ambitions to attract visitors to this relatively undiscovered part of Wales.

Wayne Curtis, Commercial Manager at Margam Country Park, said: “The team are so proud to have the Heart of Steel on our grounds, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to Margam Country Park.

“As a wheelchair and pram accessible attraction, the Park is truly open to all and we’re thrilled that this installation will encourage more people to explore the grounds and discover new experiences across this area – whether they want a walking tour, to visit cultural icons, or a more active adventure in our valleys and coast.”

Entry to Margam Park is free, car parking fees apply. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport to visit the Heart of steel this summer, go to www.traveline.cymru to plan your journey.

The Heart of Steel is open from 9:30am – 6pm Monday 7th August – Sunday 13th August.

