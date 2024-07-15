Strong public backing for Labour’s New Deal for Working People, poll shows

Labour’s flagship workers’ rights plans have the overwhelming support of the public, according to a new report.

The TUC said a survey of 3,000 people revealed huge backing for the so-called New Deal for Working People, which is expected to feature in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

Conservative and Reform voters are among those supporting the programme, the TUC added.

The poll revealed strong backing for an increase in the minimum wage, sick pay available from the first day of sickness, and moves to tackle zero-hours contracts and so-called fire and rehire policies.

Previous research by the TUC suggested that four million workers are in “precarious” employment, an increase of almost a million under Conservative government.

A majority of respondents said “being on the side of working people” is the most important attribute for a political party.

Pay

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “British voters across the political spectrum want work to pay and to feel secure and respected in their jobs.

“Labour’s workers’ rights plans are hugely popular, and this poll should give ministers confidence to get on with delivering them in full.

“Working people want a government that is on their side and that will improve the quality of work in this country.

“After 14 years of stagnating living standards, the UK needs to turn the page on our low-rights, low-pay economy that has allowed good employers to be undercut by the bad.

“It’s time to make the country work for working people again.”

Adam Drummond, research director at Opinium, which carried out the survey, said: “There’s strong support for pro-worker policies we tested, including living wage, unfair dismissal, sick pay, banning zero-hours contracts, and banning the practice of fire and rehire.

“Crucially this isn’t just among Labour voters but typically also among supporters of other parties including the Conservatives and Reform.”

