Strong start for pioneering refill scheme

Just one month one from its launch, Cardiff’s Refill Return Cup scheme is celebrating strong results, with more than 2,500 cups borrowed and a 97% return rate from eco-conscious coffee lovers across the city.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Wales, which launched on October 4th, has already saved an estimated 43kg of CO2 by reducing single-use cup waste.

The Cardiff Refill Return Cup scheme – launched in early October – enables customers to “borrow” reusable cups from participating cafes around the city.

Supported by FOR Cardiff and City to Sea, with funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, the pilot scheme is projected to prevent up to 30,000 single-use cups from entering Cardiff’s waste stream by March 2025.

One month milestones

2,500+ reusable cups have been borrowed, showing strong public engagement.

2,200+ cups have been returned across the city, indicating a 97% return rate and demonstrating the concept’s effectiveness.

An estimated 43kg of CO2 has been saved, marking a tangible environmental impact within just one month.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, commented, “Seeing the Cardiff Refill Return Cup scheme gain such quick momentum is inspiring. The commitment of Cardiff’s businesses, residents and visitors alike is helping build a more sustainable city one cup at a time.”

Participating businesses are essential to the scheme’s success, creating a network of pick-up and return points that make it easy for customers to enjoy sustainable choices throughout Cardiff.

With a quick QR code scan on the Refill app, customers can borrow and return cups seamlessly. By embracing a circular economy model, Cardiff businesses are helping to shape a greener, more sustainable community.

Simple swap

Da Coffee at Central Square is situated just steps from Cardiff Central Station. With high foot traffic and convenience for commuters, Da Coffee has emerged as the scheme’s most popular venue, making it easy for people to take out a cup on the go, and drop it off later.

Gwenno Jones, Community Manager from Da Coffee, shared: “Our customers have been really enthusiastic about the scheme – it’s such a simple swap, and it really resonates with people who want to make a difference. Being right by Central Station, we’re perfectly located to make the Refill Return Cup a convenient choice for commuters, local workers and visitors alike.”

The most popular* participating businesses (*by number of cups leased & returned to date):

Da Coffee, Central Square Coffee Mania, Techniquest Bae Coffi, Dumballs Road Sherman Theatre, Cathays Kin & Ilk, Brunel House

George Clark, Programme Lead at City to Sea, said: “It has been a pleasure to support FOR Cardiff and their brilliant businesses to bring the Refill Return Cup to life in the city.

“When City to Sea piloted the project in Bristol in 2023 we got a good feel for the challenges and motivations of coffee shops in tackling the issue of single-use cups.

“We’re delighted to see that making the scheme free for customers to take part in, with only a fee for non-returned cups, is encouraging both high engagement and an excellent return rate. The impact already being seen in the first month demonstrates how motivated the people and businesses of Cardiff are to tackle plastic pollution!”

Future Impact

Cardiff Business School and Greenwich Business School are currently evaluating the scheme’s impact, with the goal of creating a blueprint for other cities in the UK to follow; it is hoped that the success of the Cardiff pilot will build a powerful case for the creation of further schemes across Wales.

For more information, visit www.forcardiff.com.

