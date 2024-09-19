Struggling council to close part of multi-storey car park to save money

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A cash-strapped council is shutting part of one of its multi-storey car parks to save money.

Denbighshire County Council – which put up council tax by 9.34% despite enjoying the highest percentage increase in its local government settlement in north Wales – has already made service cuts, including to libraries.

Now the council has decided to close the lower deck of Barkers Well Lane Multi-Storey Car Park from Monday, September 30.

The council said it will still open the car park for special events.

Cllr Mark Young, who represents the Denbigh Lower ward, said it was “a sad state” of affairs but was happy the car park would be opening for special occasions.

Shame

He also vowed to monitor the situation. “Obviously it is a huge shame,” he said.

“It is good that officers have recognised that it needs to open for special events, the Plum Festival, the fireworks, and the Christmas lights switch on.

“There are always great events, so I would urge people to please carry on supporting these as the car park will be open. Obviously as local councillors, we will have to monitor the impact.

“The council say they believe there is enough capacity, so I and other councillors will monitor that.

“It is a sad state of council finances that we find ourselves in. If you look at council finances across the country, it doesn’t seem to be getting better in the short term. No one wants to close a car park.

“The financial forecast for public services doesn’t seem to be getting any better. But we must keep supporting our local independent businesses as best we can.”

Occupancy levels

In a letter to residents and businesses, a council statement reads: “The reason for the closure is being made as a result of the need to make financial savings.

“We undertook surveys which identified that the usual occupancy levels in the Barkers Well Lane Car Park were sufficiently low to not warrant the opening of the lower decks.

“We also noted that there was also ample parking in the other nearby car parks to absorb any parking that may displace from the Barkers Well Lane Car Park.

“By leaving the lower decks shut, we can save on the cost of opening and closing the car park every day, whilst also making some savings in terms of electricity costs.

“As part of the closure, we will be allocating eight spaces in Factory Ward Car Park for permit holders with this area being located next to the entrance to the car park. Signage will go up for this in the coming weeks.

“Permit holders and non-permit holders will also still be able to park in the open areas of Barkers Well Lane Car Park as they do now.

“The lower decks of Barkers Well Lane will, however, still be opened for free parking days and any events within the town where there are likely to be a large number of visitors.”

Denbighshire County Council was contacted for a comment.

