Struggling councils wants to lease out golf course frequented by wild goats
A cash-strapped council is looking to lease out a golf course frequented by wild goats.
The lease for the Great Orme Golf Course is now being advertised on the Conwy County Council’s website as well as property website Rightmove – with an application deadline of May 10.
The council is looking for a new tenant to operate the pitch and putt golf course on the Orme, which overlooks Llandudno.
The five-acre course is set up as a nine-hole, par-three course, “providing an ideal venue for beginners, families and children of all ages in a non-formal golfing environment”.
Grass cutting
Conwy County Council says it will provide limited assistance in grass cutting prior to agreeing a licence to trade but insists ongoing green maintenance would be the responsibility of the applicant.
Conwy is struggling to make ends meet after increasing council tax by nearly 10% last month and cutting front-line services by 10%.
Conservation area
The Great Orme, a special conservation area, attracts tens of thousands of visitors every summer as people flock to experience the tramway, bronze-age mines, and breathtaking views.
There are estimated to be over 100 wild Kashmiri goats on the Great Orme headland.
The goats were originally a gift to Lord Mostyn from Queen Victoria and have roamed in a wild state for about 100 years.
Why not re-wild it. Would be far more beneficial to both the community, the environment and the goats. One less blot on the landscape!!!