Student halls to become tourist accommodation during summer break

Liam Randall Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to rent rooms in a large student accommodation block to tourists during the summer have been approved.

The Snowdon Hall development on Vicarage Hill in Wrexham city centre was previously subject to a planning condition which meant only students could stay there.

However, owners Student Roost applied in April this year for permission to let the building’s 156 en-suite bedrooms out to other visitors between the start of June and end of August every year.

Consultants acting on behalf of the company said it would improve the viability of the business, with most students returning home during the summer.

A notice on Wrexham Council’s website shows the application has now been given the green light.

Worldwide fame

The proposals coincide with a large increase in international visitors to the area following Wrexham AFC’s takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Speaking recently, Nigel Williams, the local authority’s lead member for the economy, said the interest from tourists was due to the popularity of the hit documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

In a covering letter accompanying the application, representatives for Student Roost said: “It is important to recognise that there are a number of clear benefits associated with the proposed amendment, including additional economic activity generated for businesses in the immediate area and across the city due to increased availability of tourist accommodation.

“(There are also) opportunities to support the universities, city-wide events and a wide variety of corporate and other organisations through contracted block bookings for staff, delegates and visitors.

“The applicant intends to market the accommodation as being most appropriate for families, couples, and organisational group bookings and will actively deter bookings for large weekend-only groups such as stag and hen parties.

“Student Roost’s priority is to maintain a safe, secure and comfortable environment for all of its residents, so its reservation process will directly ensure any students remaining at the property during the summer period would not be affected by non-student guests.”

The company said it had successfully received approval for similar changes to another of its student accommodation developments in Birmingham.

It stressed that the main use of Snowdon Hall would still be for students staying during the academic year.

Approval for the scheme comes shortly after plans to turn Wrexham’s old registry office into an aparthotel were given the go ahead.

