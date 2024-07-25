Students plant 300 trees to mark graduation

Swansea University has taken a new step toward a greener future, planting more than 300 trees, one for each student graduating from its School of Biosciences, Geography and Physics this week.

Led by the Swansea University Tree Society, the Graduation Tree Planting initiative is inspired by groundbreaking legislation passed by the Philippine government, which requires students to plant ten trees before graduating.

Under the initiative, every summer 2024 graduate from the School has had a tree planted in their name and will shortly receive a certificate pinpointing its GPS location.

309 trees of 16 different species have been planted and are now brightening a woodland in Townhill.

Health and wellbeing

Teifion Maddocks, Sustainability Manager at Swansea University, said: “Not only does this initiative add a new and meaningful dimension to our graduation celebrations, but it also contributes to the health of our planet and the wellbeing of future generations.

“No matter their next steps, we’re thrilled to give our graduates a unique opportunity to leave behind a tangible legacy of their time at Swansea University, one that helps us combat the effects of climate change.

“It’s vital in this climate and ecological emergency that we collectively act to decarbonise current carbon emissions and stop environmental impacts whilst simultaneously compensating for present greenhouse gases and restoring nature. The Graduation Tree Planting initiative supports the University’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2035 and our Nature Positive targets.”

The initiative has already made a significant impact, but it doesn’t end here. The Tree Society is committed to providing ongoing care for the newly planted saplings, including replacing any trees that do not survive, to ensure the sustainability of the pilot for years to come.

Throughout the incredibly successful initiative, the Tree Society has been supported by several organisations.

Jean-Louis Button, Swansea University student and Tree Society President, said: “The Swansea University Community Grant assisted us in acquiring trees and equipment in order to bring the project to life, and we’ve received a lot of support from Swansea University Students’ Union and the cosmetic organisation LUSH.

“Our tree suppliers, The Woodland Trust and The Conservation Volunteers, have also been incredible.

“Without this support and the generous donations, we really wouldn’t have been able to do what we have achieved, as we don’t charge our members a penny to be part of the club!”

Looking ahead, the Tree Society aims to expand the program to encompass all future graduates, spreading the message of environmental responsibility and sustainability throughout the Swansea University community.

Find out more about the Tree Society and its upcoming projects.

Learn more about sustainability at Swansea University and how its research is helping to preserve and protect the world for future generations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

