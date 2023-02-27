Students ‘take Wales to the world’ with trip to USA to celebrate St David’s Day

A group of Welsh medium performing arts students will “take Wales to the world” by travelling to the USA to celebrate St David’s Day this year.

Students from the Wales Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David have made the journey across the Atlantic to the University of Rio Grande to connect with schools and communities of Welsh descent in Ohio.

The two week trip has been organised and funded by the Welsh Government’s Taith project and students will take part in a St David’s concert with Rio Grande’s choir and travel to Cleveland to visit a Welsh home and the rock ‘n roll hall of fame.

Student Lowri Voyle said: “It’s been a wonderful experience and we can see how much the community here values Welsh culture.

“I feel that the history of the Welsh here in Rio Grande Ohio is one that cannot be forgotten, and after the trip, I would like to ensure that links remain strong between us.”

Relationship

The group will be spreading St David’s Day well wishes by appearing on the local television channels and radio stations as well as performing at Oak Hill Presbyterian Church for St David’s Day luncheon.

Senior Lecturer Eilir Owen Griffiths said: “It is great to rekindle the relationship with Rio Grande as it’s has been a few years since a group has visited.

“With the strong Welsh connections it was apt that our Welsh-Medium performing arts students visited this year.

“Under the direction of Angharad Lee, they will be presenting a showcase of work featuring monologues, songs and some stunning new arrangements of some Welsh choral classics by Nathan Jones.

“Graduating in the Summer of 2023, this work showcases their talents as well as celebrates some of Wales’ best writers and hymns.”

Jeanne Jones Jindra, Director of the Madog Centre for Welsh Studies, University of Rio Grande said: “It has been several years since we had a group of musical theatre students from UWTSD at the University of Rio Grande and we are thrilled to host this group of 7 young women and one young man.

“They arrived on February 15th and have not stopped for a minute since, already blending seamlessly into our student life on campus.

“They have met our Grand Chorale and are preparing to sing together for some engagements in the area, most notably our celebration of Dewi Sant.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

