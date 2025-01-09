Study to examine harms and side effects of Botox

Experts have launched the first academic study to understand the public’s experiences with Botox in the UK, including side effects and what happens when it leads to harm.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University said the use of Botox has “exploded” in recent years.

Estimates suggest around 900,000 Botox injections are carried out each year in the UK.

The academics said they want to study the UK public’s experiences with Botox, also known as botulinum toxin.

They aim to examine patient satisfaction, the quality of procedures and any complications.

The study will also look at treatment providers and their protocols.

Scale

Researchers said Botox can be administered by non-medical professionals so the scale of any complications may be underreported.

Study lead Professor Lee Smith said: “Non-surgical aesthetic procedures have become more and more common, driven by rising consumer demand and the wider accessibility of treatments.

“However, regulation has failed to adapt, potentially resulting in people suffering complications due to treatments being performed by practitioners with minimal qualifications, or qualified prescribers with limited experience.

Lack of data

Smith added: “Over recent years there has been a significant rise in the use of Botox injections specifically, but we lack comprehensive data about the public’s experiences of Botox use, adverse events following procedures, and what redress the public have when things go wrong.

“This nationwide survey aims to bridge this knowledge gap, improve public awareness and provide evidence to help shape better regulation of Botox use in the UK.”

– To take part in the survey visit https://app.onlinesurveys.jisc.ac.uk/s/angliaruskin/botox

