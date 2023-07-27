Subtitles added to S4C news programmes to help Welsh learners

Welsh language subtitles will be available on S4C’s news programme Newyddion from September.

The Welsh subtitles option will be available whilst watching on linear TV and on S4C Clic live stream and catch up.

Subtitled clips will also be published on the Newyddion S4C app and website.

These changes are being introduced to make it easier for those who are learning Welsh to follow news stories and have come about in response response to a consultation held with Welsh learners to understand their viewing patterns.

Currently S4C has a weekly news programme aimed at Welsh learners called Yr Wythnos but with the introduction of the new subtitles service, this has come to an end.

The subtitles option has also recently been made available for the Heno magazine programme.

With the introduction of subtitles on Newyddion, the provision of Welsh subtitles on the broadcasters primetime programmes (7pm – 10pm) will have increased in a year from 52% to 86%.

Sharen Griffith, S4C’s News Commissioner said: “Watching and reading the news regularly is a fantastic way to learn Welsh.

“These changes will make it easier to learn by watching the S4C News programme with subtitles, or by visiting our website or the Newyddion app and click on Dysgu Cymraeg.”

