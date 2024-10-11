Sue Gray envoy role branded ‘non-job’ by Plaid’s Westminster leader

Emily Price

Sue Gray’s controversial new envoy position has been branded a “non-job” by Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts.

Sir Keir Starmer’s embattled former chief of staff was appointed “envoy to the nations and regions” on Sunday after weeks of turmoil behind the scenes in Number 10.

Questions have mounted in the Senedd and Westminster this week about the details of the role and how it will benefit the devolved administrations.

Ms Saville Roberts wrote to the Cabinet Office requesting details of Ms Gray’s new job description and how she will work with the Welsh Government and the Wales Office.

But the Cabinet Office failed to provide any information.

‘Normal way’

In a written response, Parliamentary Secretary Georgia Gould wrote: “The terms of reference for the Prime Minister’s Envoy for the Nations and Regions will be published online in the normal way, setting out the purpose, scope and remit of the role, including how the Envoy will work with Cabinet Ministers and devolved counterparts to support the Government’s efforts to reset relations across the UK.”

Plaid Cymru hit out over the response saying there is no such a thing as a “normal way” because Ms Gray’s new post “isn’t comparable to any other envoy”.

‘Internal problems’

Ms Saville Roberts said: “Not only is the ‘Envoy for the Nations and Regions’ not turning up to the inaugural meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions, it now turns out the Prime Minister hasn’t even bothered to write a job description.

“The definition of a non-job. This is evidence that Wales, Scotland and northern Ireland are just being used as tools to try and fix Labour’s internal problems.”

On Friday (October 11) the Prime Minister met with first ministers, deputy ministers and regional mayors as part of an effort to “rewire” the way the UK Government interacts with devolved powers.

Ms Gray did not attend the first key gathering of Sir Keir’s Council of the Nations and Regions in Scotland. She is understood to be taking a break before returning to work.

Cabinet ministers have insisted there is a strong team inside Downing Street despite Ms Gray being replaced by former campaign manager Morgan McSweeney after weeks of leaks and hostile briefings against her.

Ms Gray, a former senior civil servant with decades of Whitehall experience, cited “intense commentary” about her position that risked becoming a “distraction” when she stood down.

‘Relegated’

During questions to Wales’ First Minister on Tuesday, Plaid’s Senedd leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said Eluned Morgan had allowed herself to be “relegated”.

Mr ap Iorwerth said Ms Gray’s “terrible” appointment “undermines” the ability of a Welsh First Minister to have a direct relationship with the Prime Minister.

Baroness Morgan said Plaid’s leader was “making up nonsense” adding that she had a “direct relationship” with the PM.

During Mr ap Iorwerth’s annual conference speech today, he accused Sir Keir of writing Ms Gray’s P45 before her job description.

SNP First Minister John Swinney committed to the reset in relations sought by the UK Labour administration with devolved powers – though the party remains strongly opposed to cuts to the winter fuel payment.

Meanwhile Labour London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed Friday’s gathering as a “watershed moment” which made clear “this Government understands that harnessing the power of our nations and city regions can play a major role in tackling some of the biggest issues we face as a country”.

