Suella Braverman reappointed Home Secretary
Suella Braverman has been reappointed Home Secretary by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Her shock reappointment comes less than a week after she resigned, throwing former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ administration into chaos.
The man who replaced her for six days, Grant Shapps, has been appointed Business Secretary, Downing Street said.
Braverman, a leading right-winger within the Conservative Party, resigned after sending an official document from her personal email to a fellow MP, in a serious breach of ministerial rules.
But Suella Braverman backed Rishi Sunak on Sunday in a fatal blow to Boris Johnson’s campaign for a second period as Prime Minister.
Her appointment suggests that Rishi Sunak will continue to take a hard line of immigration, as characterised the previous three prime ministers since the 2016 Brexit vote.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The answer to the chaos is keep doing the same things again apoarently
To quote Admiral Lord Fisher from 1917, O.M.G.
Aaaaaaand there we have it