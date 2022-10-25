Support our Nation today - please donate here
Suella Braverman reappointed Home Secretary

25 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Home Secretary Suella Braverman gives a thumbs up after her speech at the Conservative Party conference. Photo Jacob King PA Images

Suella Braverman has been reappointed Home Secretary by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Her shock reappointment comes less than a week after she resigned, throwing former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ administration into chaos.

The man who replaced her for six days, Grant Shapps, has been appointed Business Secretary, Downing Street said.

Braverman, a leading right-winger within the Conservative Party, resigned after sending an official document from her personal email to a fellow MP, in a serious breach of ministerial rules.

But Suella Braverman backed Rishi Sunak on Sunday in a fatal blow to Boris Johnson’s campaign for a second period as Prime Minister.

Her appointment suggests that Rishi Sunak will continue to take a hard line of immigration, as characterised the previous three prime ministers since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
Y Tywysog Lloegr a Moscow
1 hour ago

The answer to the chaos is keep doing the same things again apoarently

Gareth
Gareth
35 minutes ago

To quote Admiral Lord Fisher from 1917, O.M.G.

CJPh
CJPh
14 seconds ago

Aaaaaaand there we have it

