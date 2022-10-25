Suella Braverman reappointed Home Secretary

Suella Braverman has been reappointed Home Secretary by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Her shock reappointment comes less than a week after she resigned, throwing former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ administration into chaos.

The man who replaced her for six days, Grant Shapps, has been appointed Business Secretary, Downing Street said.

Braverman, a leading right-winger within the Conservative Party, resigned after sending an official document from her personal email to a fellow MP, in a serious breach of ministerial rules.

But Suella Braverman backed Rishi Sunak on Sunday in a fatal blow to Boris Johnson’s campaign for a second period as Prime Minister.

Her appointment suggests that Rishi Sunak will continue to take a hard line of immigration, as characterised the previous three prime ministers since the 2016 Brexit vote.

