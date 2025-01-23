Summit aims to fight ‘right-wing agenda’ and reimagine Wales’ democracy

Stephen Price

A ‘Big Democracy Summit’ will take place in Merthyr Tydfil in February featuring politicians and authors who will discuss how democracy can be done better in an independent Wales.

The event, arranged by left-wing think tank Melin Drafod features high profile speakers including journalist and author Grace Blakeley, Labour Senedd Member Mick Antoniw, Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Joseff Gnagbo and author and reporter Will Hayward.

Talks are also planned from Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price and Heledd Fychan, as well as Anthony Slaughter, Leader of the Wales Green Party and former Cwm Cynon MP Beth Winter.

Donald Trump’s policies and ‘right-wing agenda’ have raised worldwide concerns about the condition of our democratic systems, and the conference will discuss how we in Wales can fight misinformation as well as imagine democracy in a future independent Wales.

Key issues

With growing unease and scepticism about our ability to solve key important issues such as cost of living, income and geographic inequalities and running viable public services including, health and education, democracy is the focus for the pro-independence think tank Melin Drafod’s work.

They say that the time has come to question how Wales could do better, not only in delivering services and supporting a more just society in Wales, but also in improving and strengthening the democratic process itself.

A spokesperson for Melin Drafod shared: “We need to be concerned about the next election for the Senedd with its new electoral system for the expanded Senedd, as well as the threat of misinformation and foreign interference in that election.

“Melin Drafod is the only think tank looking at the path to, and the policy questions that arise as a result of, independence for Wales. One of those is how we as an independent nation will reimagine our democratic system so that it is renewed and flourishes for the generations to come.

“These are profound and fundamental questions that we need to answer, and the summit we are holding in Merthyr will be a step on that journey.”

The event will look at examples such as Citizens’ Assemblies in Ireland and other forms of more direct democracy and the roles they play, and ask if we need to look again at the Senedd election system with its closed lists and large constituencies.

Electoral interference

Given the threatened interference from the likes of Elon Musk funding the far right, the event will ask how progressive forces should react.

The spokesperson added: “Should we move to a tax-payer funded model for political parties? And do we need to extend legislation to internal party rules to avoid the Vaughan Gething scandal repeating itself? The role of social media, including in particular the threat of misinformation, will naturally be a part of our discussions on democracy.

“Social media is a part of an international network which is relatively unregulated. In this age of disinformation, how can we have a communications system that strengthens our democracy both locally and nationally rather than threatening its very existence? How can we regulate content production and distribution to tackle the danger of the far right and conspiracy theories?”

“These are some of the many questions, which need a deep and lengthy debate to resolve, so that we can have a healthy and vibrant democracy in the independent Wales to come.”

Melin Drafod’s ‘Big Democracy Summit’ is being held in Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil on 8 February and tickets are available at Melin Drafod’s website.

