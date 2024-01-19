Sunak accused of snub over Port Talbot job losses

Labour’s shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens has accused the Prime Minister of snubbing Mark Drakeford, following confirmation of the loss of thousands of jobs in Port Talbot earlier today (19 January).

Tata Steel confirmed plans to close blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot, with the loss of more than 3,000 jobs. About 2,800 jobs will go over the next 18 months, with a further 300 to be lost subsequently.

The company said it will embark on a £1.25 billion investment in electric arc furnace technology at the plant and asset upgrades, to secure long-term, high-quality production.

The proposed investment is supported by the UK Government, which has committed up to £500 million to enable the transformation.

The MP for Cardiff Central said Rishi Sunak was reportedly not available for an urgent phone call with Wales’ First Minister following the Tata announcement.

She said: “What is the point of Rishi Sunak? Tata workers’ livelihoods are on the line, and he won’t even answer his phone.

“If there was a UK Labour government right now, Welsh steelworkers would not have woken up to this news today.

“Labour has earmarked £3 billion investment to ensure the transition to green steel comes with jobs in Wales.”

Devastating blow

Speaking outside the Port Talbot plant, Vaughan Gething, minister for the economy in the Welsh Government, said: “It’s a devastating blow for this community, not just the steel workers who have been told about the extraordinary level of job loss, but the wider community.

“Because steel working really does bring something to this town. Not just in the multiplier of jobs – we think there are at least three jobs reliant on every job here in the steel works – but they’re well paid jobs here.

“It’s not a community that has a significant amount of well paid employment around it to replace the scale of the job losses that have been proposed. It’s not the most well-off part of Wales, never mind the rest of the UK.

“So today’s news is a cause of real grief and upset as well as anger from the community here.”

Transition period

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Conservatives in the Senedd, said a blast furnace could have been kept open at Tata’s Port Talbot plant during the transition period.

“Today is an incredibly difficult day for Wales, my thoughts are with those steel workers and subcontractors who will be losing their jobs in the coming months and their families,” he said.

“This situation must be handled with care by all decision makers involved – I’m confident that the transition board will achieve this.

“I remain unconvinced that a blast furnace could not be kept open during the transition to the arc furnaces that Tata have agreed to, protecting many jobs in the short to medium term – this needs to be explained fully as to why this hasn’t been done by the company.

“Many thousands of jobs have been protected, with record investment from the UK Conservative Government, the story of Port Talbot steel is far from over with its sustainable future secured.”

