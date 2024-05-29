Sunak and Starmer agree to TV debate on 4 June
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will go head to head in the first televised leaders’ debate of the General Election campaign next week.
ITV confirmed the Prime Minister and the Labour leader will take part in the show at 9pm on Tuesday June 4.
The hour-long debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham and take place in front of a studio audience.
Pitch
Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs, said: “Millions of viewers value the election debates.
“They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.
“ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year’s election campaign.”
Must be something worth watching on another channel !
Waste of time.
Starmer will sound like a model for nose plugs and Sunak will ratchet up the octaves lying his butt off.
I believe watching paint dry or grass growing will be more worthwhile!
Whenever I see Mr keir starmer it makes me think I really hate white men in their sixties!
(FTR: I’m white man on the verge of sixty.)
Two leaders talking poo ( that’s the nice word) for an hour then one of them will win and talk poo to UK for 5 years. Its like ground hog day.