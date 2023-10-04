Sunak announces electrification of north Wales railway line
Martin Shipton
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dropped a major surprise into his Tory conference speech by announcing the electrification of the main railway line in north Wales.
Speaking in Manchester on Wednesday (October 4), Mr Sunak said he is cancelling the northern leg of HS2, claiming the “facts have changed”.
In a section of his speech that included confirmation that HS2 will go no further north than Birmingham, Mr Sunak said he would divert £36bn of rail infrastructure investment to “the north”.
£1bn of the investment will be earmarked for the north Wales main railway line.
The Prime Minister confirmed HS2 will still run to Euston in central London but said there must be some “accountability” for the mistakes made “for the mismanagement of the project”.
He said the decision and stance he has taken on HS2 will be “attacked” and people in his own party may oppose it and say it signals a “lack of ambition”.
“There is nothing ambitious about simply pouring more and more money into the wrong project,” he said.
Controversy
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “Today’s announcement will unlock North Wales’ unique potential by transforming its economy and infrastructure.
“For too long the people of north Wales have been ignored by an incompetent Labour Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay – but the UK Government is correcting that wrong.
“Under the Conservatives, north Wales is being given the attention it righty deserves.”
The announcement comes after years of controversy following a decision to classify the HS2 high speed line in England as an “England and Wales” project.
Opposition politicians have argued that the decision has effectively robbed Wales of up to £5bn in rail infrastructure investment that it would have received if the project had been designated as a project only affecting England.
Under the devolution settlement, both Scotland and Northern Ireland are entitled to a proportion of rail infrastructure funding in England, but that does not apply to Wales.
The inconsistency has become a serious political grievance. Earlier this week Welsh Conservative Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies was ridiculed by Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts when he said the issue of the rail funding lost by Wales was “above (his) pay grade.
The announcement of significant rail investment in north Wales is intended to boost support for the Tories in the region in advance of the general election.
There are a number of marginal seats, including Ynys Mon, currently held by the Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie.
It is understood that Andrew RT Davies was given little advance warning of the north Wales announcement.
Wales Office Minister Dr James Davies said: “This is the culmination of many years of effective campaigning by myself and my Parliamentary colleagues, ably supported by Growth Track 360 (North Wales Mersey Dee Rail Taskforce).
“The investment will transform north Wales’ public transport infrastructure and provide substantial economic and social benefits.
“The North Wales Main Line is a vital part of the UK’s strategic transport network. That is why I’m warmly welcome today’s huge announcement.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Ah, lobbing loot for votes. Nothing since 2010 and now they find the money. This should be a basic requirement not a political aim. However we have seen how they deliver, as in not and hopefully they are still voted into oblivion at the next GE.
ARTD geting his tub thumping bull horn ready though?
T C Davies at it again by coming out with outright lies. Electrification of the railways is the responsibility of Network Rail, who are under the jurisdiction of Westminster and the Dept of Transport. To infer it is the fault of our Gov that the lines are not electrified is a lie. Dic Sion Dafydd, or just a pure caber tosser, probably both.
A TC intervention is always unwanted, unwelcome, unhelpful and well .. sickening to be honest.
Oi Sunak! Are you trying to impress us by appearing to give money to Wales that you have thus far denied it by designating HS2 as an ‘England and Wales’ project and will it actually arrive and do you know that by shafting the north, your chances of re- election are heading south?
I will believe this when the line is powered up and trains running on it.
Wow, very surprised – and pleased. The electrification of the north Wales line will be very welcome. To be honest though, I’ll believe it when it happens (sorry to sound cynical).
Just like the bravado of a group of young boys who ring someone’s doorbell and then runs off, Rishi announces on his last day ‘up north’ “by the way, you’re not getting your HS2 anymore” and flies off in his private jet before anyone can catch him and he gets lynched! Very brave Mr Sunak.
No doubt this announcement will be greeted in two different ways. The first will be that this is crumbs, Wales continuing to be mistreated etc etc. The second will welcome the move. The first is irrelevant, there’s no story there. The second however is both worrying and dangerous. Electrification of the north Wales line will continue to do what the electrification of the south Wales main line, the M4 and the A55 does, reinforces west – east communication; strengthening the colonial hold. Will those in the Bay see this, especially Plaid Cymru. Will they say “no thanks,” we’ll have the… Read more »
Damned if they do, damned if they dont. To refuse the work, and then not get the money, because who would trust the Torys to give us what is our anyway, they will be accused of neglect of the area, to accept, illicits the ” all roads lead to England” response. But I do get where you are coming from. What would cure this is independence.
Easier to get to Manchester Airport taking Rhoose’s customers.
Connecting North and South Wales is a nationalist cause – no possible way the tories or labour government would do it while they remain unionist parties. It is also not of great public interest either, ultimately would be the fruits of independence rather than a driving cause.