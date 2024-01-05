Sunak faces by-election as ex-energy minister quits over drilling legislation
Rishi Sunak faces another by-election challenge as former energy minister Chris Skidmore resigned as an MP, after quitting the Tories over legislation to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.
Mr Skidmore, who led a Government review of net zero, announced on Friday he would stand down, with a scathing attack on the Prime Minister’s environmental stance.
Judge
The MP for Kingswood in South Gloucestershire said the “future will judge harshly” anyone who backs the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill due before the Commons on Monday.
He said he could not vote for legislation that “clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas” and would show the UK is “rowing ever further back from its climate commitments”.
“To fail to act, rather than merely speak out, is to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained,” he said in his resignation statement.
Mr Skidmore said he would resign the Conservative whip to make him an independent and quit as an MP “as soon as possible”.
He confirmed to the PA news agency that he would quit “next week when Parliament is back”, with the Commons still on its Christmas recess until Monday.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
With his new found freedom he will
be travelling to China, Russia ,USA to ensure that they will be cutting back their existing oil and other fossil fuel extraction.?🤔
Rishi now upset someone found the party backbone
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2024/jan/04/uk-government-admits-rosebank-oil-will-not-be-kept-in-uk-to-boost-energy-security
Woa! This is the first by election in recent years that is not the result of a Tory MP or PM disgrace?
Just realised.
Unfortunately for democracy, he is one of the many Tories with a conscience, now on the outside looking in, joining the likes of Rory Stewart, Michael Heseltine and Ken Clark who have stood up and exposed the current lot for what they are.