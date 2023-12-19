Sunak facing by-election test after Peter Bone’s constituents back a recall

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face an electoral test early in the new year after voters in Peter Bone MP’s seat triggered a by-election.

North Northamptonshire Council confirmed that 13.2% of the electorate in Wellingborough backed a petition to recall their MP, passing the 10% threshold required for a by-election contest.

The petition had been prompted after Mr Bone was handed a six-week suspension from the House of Commons after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct.

He has been sitting as an independent after losing the Conservative whip in the aftermath of the ruling.

Sexual misconduct

Mr Bone has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2005 and retained it at the last general election with a majority of 18,540.

Mr Bone was found to have “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a staff member in 2012 and 2013.

Parliament’s behaviour watchdog, the Independent Expert Panel, upheld an earlier investigation that found he broke the MPs’ code of conduct on four counts of bullying and one of sexual misconduct.

The panel found that he had indecently exposed himself to the complainant in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip to Madrid.

Mr Bone has denied the allegations.

The former minister was kicked out of the Tory parliamentary party a day after the report was published on October 16.

More to say

Mr Bone said after the result was announced that the petition “came about as a result of an inquiry into alleged bullying and misconduct towards an ex-employee which was alleged to have occurred more than 10 years ago. These allegations are totally untrue and without foundation”.

He added: “I will have more to say on these matters in the new year.”

He said 68,897 people “chose not to sign the petition which represents 86.8% of the electorate” and there would be a by-election early next year.

“This seems bizarre as 86.8% of the electorate did not want to remove me from office, nor for there to be a by-election, and yet we are still to have one.”

