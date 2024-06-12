Sunak insists he has not given up on victory amid Tory fears of Labour landslide

Rishi Sunak insisted he had “absolutely not” lost hope of winning the General Election as Tory allies warned about the risk of Labour winning a “supermajority”.

The Prime Minister warned against giving Sir Keir Starmer a “blank cheque” if he won power, but stressed that he was still hopeful of victory.

His comments came after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps suggested the Tories were now fighting to prevent a 1997-style Labour landslide. “Bad news” Mr Shapps said it would be “very bad news” for the country if Sir Keir was able to enter No 10 with his power “unchecked” by Parliament. The Tory strategy, backed by a social media advertising campaign, is aimed at persuading would-be Reform UK voters not to risk handing Labour a majority which could eclipse even Tony Blair’s victory. The online advert highlights a scenario suggesting the Tories could be reduced to just 57 seats in Parliament on a 19% vote share, even if Reform picked up no MPs. Mr Shapps told Times Radio that to ensure proper accountability “you don’t want to have somebody receive a supermajority”. But Mr Sunak insisted he was still fighting to win.

“Energised”

Asked by journalists if the change in tone showed the Tories had conceded defeat, the Prime Minister said: “No absolutely not. What you saw yesterday is we’ve put a manifesto forward which has got a very clear set of tax cuts for the country tax cuts at every stage of your life. “Whether you’re working or setting up a small business, tax cuts when you’re trying to buy your first home, tax cut for pensioners, and tax cuts for families. “And I’m really energised to now have a chance to put a very clear plan to the country and talk about all the things I want to do.” He added that the manifesto showed a “clear direction of travel” that the Tories would take if they win the election.

