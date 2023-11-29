Sunak refuses to fund coal tip removal

Martin Shipton

Rishi Sunak was asked to fund the removal of potentially dangerous coal tips but instead of committing to do so banged on about electrifying a rail line in north Wales.

Cynon Valley Labour MP Beth Winter clashed with the Prime Minister in the House of Commons over the UK Government’s failure to pay for the remediation of coal tips in the south Wales Valleys.

During Prime Minister’s Questions she addressed him saying: “There are over 2,500 disused coal tips in Wales. The Welsh Government previously asked the Treasury for £600m to make them safe. Ahead of the Autumn Statement it sought an initial £20m. But this Tory Government provided nothing.

“Rhondda Cynon Taf has the most high-risk coal tips of any local authority, and the spectre of Aberfan looms large over our communities.So, can I ask the Prime Minister, does he think it right the UK took the economic benefit from Welsh coal but won’t fund the safety of its legacy?”

Mr Sunak said in response: “What the UK Government is doing is actually investing in Wales – record investment in north Wales electrification on the line, record investment in communities up and down the country. And it is important to recognise that just recently the UK Government has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to safeguard thousands of jobs at Tata Steel. And the Welsh Government does have access to the largest ever Barnett consequentials on record over the past couple of years and has the resources they need.”

“Barnett consequentials” are funds allocated to the devolved governments by the UK Treasury in proportion to money spent on devolved public services in England.

Responding to Mr Sunak’s answer to her question, Ms Winter said: “I was disappointed by the Prime Minister’s response to my question at PMQs. My concern is it reveals to constituents in Cynon Valley that the UK Government is not on top of the legacy of coal mining – which predates devolution and is a UK Government responsibility.

“I will be asking that the PM and the Welsh Secretary take this matter seriously and meet once again with the Welsh Government to resolve it.”

October saw the 57th anniversary of arguably the greatest tragedy ever to hit Wales: the Aberfan disaster, in which 144 died including 116 children. What made the loss of life all the more appalling was that it resulted from human negligence.

There had been danger signs that the coal tip which overshadowed the village school was unstable and therefore posed a danger, but nothing was done to make the situation safer.

No one today would dispute that the tip should have been removed before the disaster occurred.

Today the legacy of Aberfan remains.

Highest risk

A survey in 2021 confirmed that Wales’ industrial and post-industrial areas still had 2,456 coal tips, with 71 in the highest risk category.

While there are plenty of people prepared to give assurances that none of the tips pose an imminent danger to life, what happened at Aberfan should have taught us the unanswerable merit of the precautionary principle.

There are no two ways about it – the tips should be removed.

But doing so will be enormously expensive, with estimates of the total cost running as high as £600m.

Strangely, a quirk of the devolution settlement has left the Welsh Government responsible for dealing with the tips, even though they were created before devolution existed.

The Welsh Government should not be expected to foot the bill for remedying a situation that was created by agents of the British state long before the Senedd came into being.

Nevertheless, instead of arguing that the UK Government should foot the entire bill for removing the tips, it seems there would be an appetite to devise a programme that would involve all three levels of government – the UK Government, the Welsh Government and relevant local authorities – as partners.

The overriding aim should be to ensure the safety of those who live in the shadow of the tips.

Public authorities have a duty to do what they can in the interests of citizens’ safety.

Waiting more than half a century for a solution is far too long and it’s time this tragic saga ended for good.

