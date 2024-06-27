Sunak refuses to say whether he told Craig Williams election date

Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to say whether he told his former parliamentary aide Craig Williams about the date of the election.

The Conservative Party pulled support from Mr Williams earlier this week over the General Election betting row.

The Prime Minister acted after coming under mounting pressure within the party to take a tougher stance on the alleged use of inside information to bet on the timing of the July 4 poll.

Furious

Speaking to broadcasters, the Prime Minister said: “I’ve been clear about this. I’m furious to have learnt about these allegations.

“We’ve initiated independent inquiries of our own… because I don’t have access to the Gambling Commission’s detail.

“You’ll recognise that while there are ongoing independent investigations… it’s just not right for me to say anything more about that.”

The Prime Minister was told he could not prejudice the investigation and that he could absolutely answer the question of whether or not he told the parliamentary candidate about the date, to which he replied: “No, it’s absolutely not right when there are ongoing independent investigations that those are compromised in any way shape or form.”

Compromise

Mr Sunak was told he could not “compromise” the investigations by clarifying whether or not he had told Mr Williams the date of the election, to which he responded: “They are rightly confidential and it’s important that they stay that way.”

Responding to the decision to withdraw the Party’s support in a video posted on X, Mr Williams said he had “committed an error of judgement, not an offence” and added that he wanted to “reiterate my apology” to voters.

Because nominations have closed, Mr Williams, who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, will still be on the ballot paper for next week’s election.

